Economy

17:35 09.09.2020

Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

1 min read
Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

 Consumer prices in Ukraine in August 2020 decreased by 0.2% after falling by 0.6% in July and growing by 0.2% in June, 0.3% in May and 0.8% in April and March, the State Statistics Service has reported.

Meanwhile, deflation of 0.3% was recorded in August 2019, therefore, in annual terms, inflation in August 2020 increased to 2.5% compared to 2.4% in July, 1.7% in May, 2.1% in April and 2.3% in March.

According to the State Statistics Service, in August 2020 underlying inflation was 0.1% after deflation of 0.1% in July and zero in June. As a result, in annual terms, underlying inflation increased from 3% to 3.2%.

Tags: #ukraine #deflation #statistics
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 09.09.2020
Cabinet to propose Rada to support use of electric vehicles in Ukraine

Cabinet to propose Rada to support use of electric vehicles in Ukraine

17:05 09.09.2020
Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

16:34 09.09.2020
Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

09:38 09.09.2020
Ukraine registers 2,551 new cases of COVID-19, 45 deaths, 1,157 recoveries in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine registers 2,551 new cases of COVID-19, 45 deaths, 1,157 recoveries in past 24 hours – NSDC

12:46 08.09.2020
Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

12:33 08.09.2020
No foreign country should teach us how to arrange administrative-territorial structure of our country – Kuleba

No foreign country should teach us how to arrange administrative-territorial structure of our country – Kuleba

11:15 08.09.2020
Talk between foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia due to ceasefire violation Donbas is not held – Kuleba

Talk between foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia due to ceasefire violation Donbas is not held – Kuleba

09:46 08.09.2020
Member of Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council Kolesnikova detained on border with Ukraine - state media

Member of Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council Kolesnikova detained on border with Ukraine - state media

09:42 08.09.2020
Ukraine registers 2,411 new COVID-19 cases per day, 57 died, 940 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine registers 2,411 new COVID-19 cases per day, 57 died, 940 recovered – NSDC

17:14 07.09.2020
Ukraine regards two shelling in Donbas as differing cases with aim of provocation, urges Russia to influence illegal armed formations to keep ceasefire – President's Office

Ukraine regards two shelling in Donbas as differing cases with aim of provocation, urges Russia to influence illegal armed formations to keep ceasefire – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

LATEST

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Naftogaz strengthening geological direction to raise new hydrocarbon resources - top manager

Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

NABU initiates case against court verdict ruling to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies

Shmyhal calls for increase in Ukraine's own gas production

Subsidiary of Beijing Xinwei, DCH will again apply to AMC for purchase of Motor Sich

PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

Justice Ministry's bill to prevent recovery of $ 350 mln from PrivatBank registered in Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD