Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

Consumer prices in Ukraine in August 2020 decreased by 0.2% after falling by 0.6% in July and growing by 0.2% in June, 0.3% in May and 0.8% in April and March, the State Statistics Service has reported.

Meanwhile, deflation of 0.3% was recorded in August 2019, therefore, in annual terms, inflation in August 2020 increased to 2.5% compared to 2.4% in July, 1.7% in May, 2.1% in April and 2.3% in March.

According to the State Statistics Service, in August 2020 underlying inflation was 0.1% after deflation of 0.1% in July and zero in June. As a result, in annual terms, underlying inflation increased from 3% to 3.2%.