Economy

17:05 09.09.2020

Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

2 min read
Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

 The decision to partially buy back GDP warrants issued during the restructuring of Ukraine's external debt in 2015 is aimed at reducing payments from the state budget, which next year should amount to $40 million, and for the entire circulation period of these securities may exceed $22 billion by 2040, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"Potential payments on government derivatives until 2040 with a moderate GDP growth may amount to more than $22 billion. In this regard, a government decision was made ... under the heading" secret," which determined the terms of the transaction," the minister said at the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy.

Marchenko clarified that the government's forecast for GDP growth for 2021 is 4.6%, and with such an increase in terms of GDP warrants, $600 million would have to be paid in 2023.

The minister recalled that the Verkhovna Rada, with changes to the 2020 state budget, gave the Ministry of Finance the right to carry out transactions with state derivatives this spring.

He also clarified that after the publication of information on the transaction, the quotations of the GDP warrants increased by 8 percentage points at once.

GDP warrants were issued as part of the government debt restructuring in 2015 to replace eurobonds for a nominal amount of $3.2 billion and are not part of the country's public debt. Payments under GDP warrants will be carried out annually in cash in U.S. dollars, depending on the dynamics of real GDP growth in Ukraine in 2019-2038, but in two calendar years, that is, between 2021 and 2040.

Tags: #debt #ukraine #finance_minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 09.09.2020
Cabinet to propose Rada to support use of electric vehicles in Ukraine

Cabinet to propose Rada to support use of electric vehicles in Ukraine

17:35 09.09.2020
Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

16:34 09.09.2020
Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

09:38 09.09.2020
Ukraine registers 2,551 new cases of COVID-19, 45 deaths, 1,157 recoveries in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine registers 2,551 new cases of COVID-19, 45 deaths, 1,157 recoveries in past 24 hours – NSDC

12:46 08.09.2020
Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

12:33 08.09.2020
No foreign country should teach us how to arrange administrative-territorial structure of our country – Kuleba

No foreign country should teach us how to arrange administrative-territorial structure of our country – Kuleba

11:15 08.09.2020
Talk between foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia due to ceasefire violation Donbas is not held – Kuleba

Talk between foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia due to ceasefire violation Donbas is not held – Kuleba

09:46 08.09.2020
Member of Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council Kolesnikova detained on border with Ukraine - state media

Member of Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council Kolesnikova detained on border with Ukraine - state media

09:42 08.09.2020
Ukraine registers 2,411 new COVID-19 cases per day, 57 died, 940 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine registers 2,411 new COVID-19 cases per day, 57 died, 940 recovered – NSDC

17:14 07.09.2020
Ukraine regards two shelling in Donbas as differing cases with aim of provocation, urges Russia to influence illegal armed formations to keep ceasefire – President's Office

Ukraine regards two shelling in Donbas as differing cases with aim of provocation, urges Russia to influence illegal armed formations to keep ceasefire – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

LATEST

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Naftogaz strengthening geological direction to raise new hydrocarbon resources - top manager

Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

NABU initiates case against court verdict ruling to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies

Shmyhal calls for increase in Ukraine's own gas production

Subsidiary of Beijing Xinwei, DCH will again apply to AMC for purchase of Motor Sich

PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

Justice Ministry's bill to prevent recovery of $ 350 mln from PrivatBank registered in Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD