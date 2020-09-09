Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko expects the review of the Stand-By Arrangement to be completed in the near future, and also expects the fund's tranches by the end of the year.

"We hope that in the near future the fund's mission will make decisions on revising the program. And we expect to receive the planned tranches, IMF loans by the end of the year," he said during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy.

According to Marchenko, the Ministry of Finance is at the final stage of transforming the State Tax and Customs Services into the format of single legal entities.

The minister also said that the draft law on one-time declaration and tax amnesty developed by the Ministry of Finance has been sent to the President's Office.

"We hope that after receiving the conclusion of the mission [IMF], we will be able to register it," he added.