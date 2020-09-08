Economy

15:57 08.09.2020

NABU initiates case against court verdict ruling to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies

1 min read

On September 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) initiated criminal proceedings against the verdict of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv ruling to collect $350 million from the state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) in favor of the Surkis brothers' companies, according to a Tuesday posting on the website of the NABU Public Control Council.

"On September 4, NABU initiated criminal proceedings No. 52020000000000566 on the fact of an uncompleted attempt to take possession of PrivatBank's property on an especially large scale. Among the probable defendants in the case are representatives of the judicial branch of government, officials of the State criminal Executive Service, employees of six British companies associated with the Surkis oligarchs," the NABU said.

As reported, on September 2, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv fully satisfied the statement of the Surkis brothers' companies on the procedure for executing the court decision made in 2017 on the obligation of PrivatBank to service their deposits placed before the bank's nationalization on the accounts of its Cypriot branch, and this procedure provides for the collection of these funds in favor of the plaintiffs.

Tags: #surkis #nabu #privatbank
