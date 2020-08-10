Economy

13:55 10.08.2020

Kyivstar transfers almost 7,000 protective suits to hospitals in 13 regions

1 min read
Kyivstar transfers almost 7,000 protective suits to hospitals in 13 regions

Mobile operator Kyivstar has allocated funds for the purchase of 6,851 protective suits for medical workers from 25 supporting hospitals in 13 regions of Ukraine.

The press service of the operator reported on Monday that the project is being implemented in partnership with the Tvoya Opora charitable foundation.

The costumes were purchased on the basis of data from the fund obtained as a result of monitoring medical institutions that receive coronavirus patients. The foundation approached the company with a corresponding request for charitable assistance.

"Unfortunately, the statistics show the incidence of COVID-19 continues to grow, and medical workers remain one of the most vulnerable categories. That is why we sent part of our charitable assistance to personal protective equipment for doctors. Also, 68,000 have already received UAH 150 to your mobile accounts and unlimited Internet for 90 days until the end of summer," the press service of Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said.

Tags: #kyivstar #hospitals
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:07 06.08.2020
Kyivstar sees 6.8% rise in revenue, 11.5% rise in EBITDA in Q2 2020

Kyivstar sees 6.8% rise in revenue, 11.5% rise in EBITDA in Q2 2020

17:46 04.08.2020
Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

12:52 04.08.2020
Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

15:52 20.07.2020
Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

11:19 09.07.2020
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

14:21 29.05.2020
Kyivstar connects another 800 Ukrainian settlements to 4G network

Kyivstar connects another 800 Ukrainian settlements to 4G network

09:49 07.05.2020
Kyivstar sees 16% rise in revenue with EBITDA up 25% in Q1 2020

Kyivstar sees 16% rise in revenue with EBITDA up 25% in Q1 2020

12:13 30.04.2020
Kyivstar connects 496 more settlements to 4G communication network

Kyivstar connects 496 more settlements to 4G communication network

18:09 09.04.2020
Rauta develops design of prefabricated mobile hospitals

Rauta develops design of prefabricated mobile hospitals

11:12 06.04.2020
Kyivstar connects 43 more settlements to 4G network

Kyivstar connects 43 more settlements to 4G network

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

LATEST

Lviv Airport optimizes expenses, reaches break-even point – Infrastructure minister

ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

DCH Group guarantees preserving, developing production base of Motor Sich, technologies, intellectual property rights – Yaroslavsky

Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

Changes in GTS, gas distribution system codes lead to higher prices for end customers – Head of Association of Energy Suppliers

Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

Gas accumulated in Ukraine and Europe excludes possibility of super-high gas prices – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD