Kyivstar transfers almost 7,000 protective suits to hospitals in 13 regions

Mobile operator Kyivstar has allocated funds for the purchase of 6,851 protective suits for medical workers from 25 supporting hospitals in 13 regions of Ukraine.

The press service of the operator reported on Monday that the project is being implemented in partnership with the Tvoya Opora charitable foundation.

The costumes were purchased on the basis of data from the fund obtained as a result of monitoring medical institutions that receive coronavirus patients. The foundation approached the company with a corresponding request for charitable assistance.

"Unfortunately, the statistics show the incidence of COVID-19 continues to grow, and medical workers remain one of the most vulnerable categories. That is why we sent part of our charitable assistance to personal protective equipment for doctors. Also, 68,000 have already received UAH 150 to your mobile accounts and unlimited Internet for 90 days until the end of summer," the press service of Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said.