Economy

15:12 04.08.2020

EIB could issue EUR 100 mln loan to Ukravtodor for roads in Luhansk region

1 min read
EIB could issue EUR 100 mln loan to Ukravtodor for roads in Luhansk region

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering the possibility of providing the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) with EUR 100 million in a loan for the development of roads in Luhansk region.

"The investment loan would support investment in the reconstruction of regional roads T-13 and R-66 in Luhansk region, therefore improving regional connectivity and strengthening the agricultural value chain due to improvements in the associated road infrastructure. The road investment will improve the regional road network with the objective of improving the quality of the road, creating safer road conditions and reducing environmental pollution through improved traffic flow," the bank's website said.

According to data released by the EIB, the total cost of reconstruction of these roads is EUR160 million.

As reported, Ukravtodor completed the repair of the section of road N-26 Chuhuyiv-Milove (Luhansk region) within the framework of the Big Construction project.

Tags: #luhansk_region #loan #eib #ukravtodor
