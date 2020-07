Large enterprises privatization in Ukraine could bring $1 bln to national budget in coming years – PM

Privatization of large-sized enterprises in Ukraine could bring $1 billion to the national budget in the coming years, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We also have high expectations from large-scale privatization, which should bring about $1 billion to the budget in the coming years," the prime minister said during a government meeting on Wednesday.