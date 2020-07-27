Economy

14:29 27.07.2020

Energy ministry backs electricity exports, opposes electricity import in 2020-2021

2 min read
Energy ministry backs electricity exports, opposes electricity import in 2020-2021

The Energy Ministry of Ukraine backs the increase in electricity exports and opposes its imports to Ukraine, acting Energy Minister Olha Buslavets has said.

"The Energy Ministry is in favor of increasing the export of electricity in all directions, depending on the market situation, but we are against importing it into our country, because, according to our calculations, we do not see the need for import in 2020-2021," Buslavets said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"We have enough generation capacities to meet domestic needs and have export opportunities," she added.

At the same time, she focused on the initiative of the ministry to temporarily restrict imports from the Russian Federation and Belarus in legislation (government bill No. 3657).

At the same time, Buslavets noted the negative consequences of electricity imports from the Russian Federation and Belarus in the context of synchronizing the Ukrainian power system with ENTSO-E.

"Any talk about imports from these countries will undermine our further full technical synchronization with ENTSO-E, weaken our generation and make it impossible to fulfill our plans. And we must work strategically," the acting minister said.

At the same time, she noted the export of electricity by National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom to Belarus as a positive start.

At the same time, she announced an increase in the share of nuclear electricity in the balance of power as the consumption grows.

"After we see an increase in electricity consumption, we will first of all load our nuclear plants, which is the cheapest in cost," Buslavets said.

Tags: #energy_minister #electricity #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:59 27.07.2020
Text of FTA agreement between Turkey, Ukraine to be finalized soon – ambassador

Text of FTA agreement between Turkey, Ukraine to be finalized soon – ambassador

12:55 27.07.2020
Ukraine to consider building of hydrogen plant – Energy minister

Ukraine to consider building of hydrogen plant – Energy minister

12:47 27.07.2020
Ukraine has enough fuel resources for next winter – Energy minister

Ukraine has enough fuel resources for next winter – Energy minister

10:10 27.07.2020
Ukraine records 807 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, 315 recoveries, 11 deaths

Ukraine records 807 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, 315 recoveries, 11 deaths

16:35 25.07.2020
Zelensky wants Ukraine to be among the first countries to buy COVID-19 vaccine

Zelensky wants Ukraine to be among the first countries to buy COVID-19 vaccine

13:23 25.07.2020
Austria restricts entry for Ukrainian citizens from July 27

Austria restricts entry for Ukrainian citizens from July 27

12:52 25.07.2020
Some 205 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ukraine – Stepanov

Some 205 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ukraine – Stepanov

11:33 25.07.2020
Ukraine, Egypt discuss steps to develop trade, economic cooperation between the countries

Ukraine, Egypt discuss steps to develop trade, economic cooperation between the countries

11:19 25.07.2020
Ukraine reports 1,106 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths over past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 1,106 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths over past 24 hours

14:56 24.07.2020
Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Banks double volume of crediting under Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program last week – Finance ministry

Ukrzaliznytsia restructures $200 mln debt to Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidiary – company

Text of FTA agreement between Turkey, Ukraine to be finalized soon – ambassador

Ukraine to consider building of hydrogen plant – Energy minister

Ukraine has enough fuel resources for next winter – Energy minister

LATEST

Impossible to regulate cheap loans, mortgage manually – Alfa-Bank general manager

Banks double volume of crediting under Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program last week – Finance ministry

Ukrzaliznytsia restructures $200 mln debt to Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidiary – company

RDS Group to repair, build roads in Kherson region

PrivatBank files second extended lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov with US court

Odesa Port-Side Plant to select tolling supplier among IBE Trade Corp, Maddox SA, Agro Gas Trading

Vodafone Ukraine buys back $10 mln eurobonds

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD