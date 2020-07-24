Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

Ukraine is ready to expand bilateral cooperation with the Swiss Confederation in the energy sector, Acting Energy Minister Olha Buslavets has said during a meeting with President and Minister of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga.

"I see a significant potential for the development of cooperation, in particular, in the production of electricity from renewable sources, the development of the gas market and carbon energy. As well as in the introduction of new energy technologies and deepening cooperation between scientists in the field of energy," Buslavets said.

According to the report, the parties discussed the issues of improving energy efficiency, security of energy supply, flexibility of the electricity system and increasing the share of renewable energy sources in the energy balance, introducing new technologies in nuclear energy and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, as well as expanding cooperation on creating a fund for "green" investments to finance projects for decarbonization of the Ukrainian economy.

The key areas of cooperation will be discussed at the level of experts of the two states in working order for the development of joint projects and clear proposals, the statement says.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that Ukraine could become a reliable supplier of hydrogen to the EU, in particular to Germany.