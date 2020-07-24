Economy

11:04 24.07.2020

Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

2 min read
Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

Ukraine is ready to expand bilateral cooperation with the Swiss Confederation in the energy sector, Acting Energy Minister Olha Buslavets has said during a meeting with President and Minister of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga.

"I see a significant potential for the development of cooperation, in particular, in the production of electricity from renewable sources, the development of the gas market and carbon energy. As well as in the introduction of new energy technologies and deepening cooperation between scientists in the field of energy," Buslavets said.

According to the report, the parties discussed the issues of improving energy efficiency, security of energy supply, flexibility of the electricity system and increasing the share of renewable energy sources in the energy balance, introducing new technologies in nuclear energy and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, as well as expanding cooperation on creating a fund for "green" investments to finance projects for decarbonization of the Ukrainian economy.

The key areas of cooperation will be discussed at the level of experts of the two states in working order for the development of joint projects and clear proposals, the statement says.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that Ukraine could become a reliable supplier of hydrogen to the EU, in particular to Germany.

Tags: #buslavets #switzerland #energy #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:56 24.07.2020
Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

14:25 24.07.2020
MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

14:23 24.07.2020
Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

12:57 24.07.2020
Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

18:26 23.07.2020
Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

17:06 23.07.2020
Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

15:13 23.07.2020
Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

12:45 23.07.2020
Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

10:51 23.07.2020
DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

18:15 22.07.2020
Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

LATEST

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

Imperial Tobacco pays almost UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMC

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

S&P affirms 'B' rating for Metinvest, outlook stable

Bill on local content policy does not comply with Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD