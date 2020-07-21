Immigration quotas for foreign IT specialists launched in Ukraine

Foreign IT specialists in Ukraine from Tuesday, July 21, can apply for an immigration permit, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has reported.

According to the ministry's message on Facebook, foreign specialists who already live in Ukraine must submit their documents to a territorial division of the State Migration Service at the place of their registration. Specialists who are located outside Ukraine go to the consular offices of Ukraine abroad.

The government set immigration quotas for 2020 in March. Within the established quota, Ukrainian IT companies will be able to employ an additional 5,000 highly qualified IT specialists on an almost permanent basis. Employees attracted under the quota receive a residence permit. Thus, they can live and work freely in Ukraine for ten years.