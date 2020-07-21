Economy

17:00 21.07.2020

Immigration quotas for foreign IT specialists launched in Ukraine

1 min read
Immigration quotas for foreign IT specialists launched in Ukraine

Foreign IT specialists in Ukraine from Tuesday, July 21, can apply for an immigration permit, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has reported.

According to the ministry's message on Facebook, foreign specialists who already live in Ukraine must submit their documents to a territorial division of the State Migration Service at the place of their registration. Specialists who are located outside Ukraine go to the consular offices of Ukraine abroad.

The government set immigration quotas for 2020 in March. Within the established quota, Ukrainian IT companies will be able to employ an additional 5,000 highly qualified IT specialists on an almost permanent basis. Employees attracted under the quota receive a residence permit. Thus, they can live and work freely in Ukraine for ten years.

Tags: #it #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:58 21.07.2020
Switzerland to allocate 108 mln francs for humanitarian, technical assistance to Ukraine in next three years – Zelensky

Switzerland to allocate 108 mln francs for humanitarian, technical assistance to Ukraine in next three years – Zelensky

12:52 21.07.2020
Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

09:34 21.07.2020
Ukraine registers 673 new COVID-19 cases, 760 recoveries, 20 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine registers 673 new COVID-19 cases, 760 recoveries, 20 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

19:03 20.07.2020
Ukraine should extend incentive royalty in oil and gas industry to attract investment – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine should extend incentive royalty in oil and gas industry to attract investment – Naftogaz top manager

18:46 20.07.2020
Kadyrov's statement requires no obligatory official response – Ukrainian president's office

Kadyrov's statement requires no obligatory official response – Ukrainian president's office

17:20 20.07.2020
NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

15:30 20.07.2020
Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, UK demand that Iran conduct full, transparent, independent flight safety investigation into UIA plane crash

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, UK demand that Iran conduct full, transparent, independent flight safety investigation into UIA plane crash

14:40 20.07.2020
Ukrainian military killed while performing battle mission in Donbas near Shumy village

Ukrainian military killed while performing battle mission in Donbas near Shumy village

09:39 20.07.2020
Ukraine records new 651 COVID-19 cases over past day, 560 recoveries, 13 new victims of virus

Ukraine records new 651 COVID-19 cases over past day, 560 recoveries, 13 new victims of virus

14:07 17.07.2020
Army doctor, killed in Donbas, was Estonian citizen – Estonian FM

Army doctor, killed in Donbas, was Estonian citizen – Estonian FM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

LATEST

NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

Bankers predict decrease in NBU refinancing rate on July 23 to a maximum of 5%

NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD