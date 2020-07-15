Economy

09:53 15.07.2020

Zelensky signs law on debt repayment mechanisms for wholesale electricity market

Zelensky signs law on debt repayment mechanisms for wholesale electricity market

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed law No. 719-IX on measures to pay off debts on the wholesale electricity market, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 17.

"The law is aimed at full repayment of debts on the wholesale electricity market," the Office of the President said in a statement on July 14.

According to the document, debts will be paid off through the procedures of mutual settlements, transfer of debt and assignment of claim, repayment (relief) of debt at the expense of the national budget.

"The implementation of the law will help to complete the current stage of the introduction of a new electricity market and resolve financial problems of market participants," the president's office said.

 

Tags: #market #electricity
