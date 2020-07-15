Economy

09:24 15.07.2020

Georgieva: It is in the interest of Ukraine to preserve independence of NBU

Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva in a phone conversation has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to preserve the independence of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"The reform of the NBU and its performance over the past five years is a clear success story for Ukraine. An independent central bank helps macroeconomic stability, supports investors' confidence, and protects the financial system," says a statement by the IMF Managing Director on the results of the phone conversation with the Ukrainian president.

Georgieva also said that the credible policy actions of the NBU have been instrumental in stabilizing the economy of Ukraine.

"It is in the interest of Ukraine to preserve the independence of NBU and it is also a requirement under the current IMF-supported program. I urged President Zelensky to stay the course of sound monetary and financial policies – those are key to stronger investment and inclusive growth," she said.

As reported, Zelensky and Georgieva had a phone conversation on July 14 to discuss further active cooperation.

