Economy

17:18 10.07.2020

EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan to Ukraine's air navigator

1 min read
EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan to Ukraine's air navigator

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to EUR 25 million to Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE), Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy has said.

"This is a very timely and necessary support for the liquidity of the enterprise and ensuring its uninterrupted operation, because the air navigation service provider, UkSATSE, is part of the critical infrastructure for the state," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the minister, the memorandum between UkSATSE and the EBRD was signed on Friday.

The EBRD said in a press release that the EBRD solidarity financing will support the further integration of UkSATSE into the Eurocontrol Common Route Charges System, system for the cost recovery of air traffic services, and Ukraine's accession to the European Common Aviation Area agreement as well as ensuring the successful implementation of the Local Single Sky Implementation Programme.

"The financing is part of the EBRD Solidarity Package, which focuses on ensuring continuity of key services under threat by the economic impact of Covid-19. The EBRD expects to dedicate its total business investment of up to EUR 21 billion in the period 2020-21 to combat the coronavirus crisis," the EBRD said.

Tags: #uksatse #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:25 06.07.2020
Air traffic in airspace of Ukraine 87.1% down in June – UkSATSE

Air traffic in airspace of Ukraine 87.1% down in June – UkSATSE

15:58 18.06.2020
EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

09:07 17.06.2020
Shmyhal, EBRD management discuss investment in construction of Ukrainian roads

Shmyhal, EBRD management discuss investment in construction of Ukrainian roads

18:26 22.05.2020
EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

10:35 13.05.2020
Most likely the decline in 2020 will be followed by comparably swift recovery in 2021 -- EBRD’s Regional Lead Economist

Most likely the decline in 2020 will be followed by comparably swift recovery in 2021 -- EBRD’s Regional Lead Economist

12:19 08.05.2020
EBRD will lend in hryvnia to Ukrainian entrepreneurs affected by quarantine restrictions – Finance ministry

EBRD will lend in hryvnia to Ukrainian entrepreneurs affected by quarantine restrictions – Finance ministry

15:46 28.04.2020
EBRD starts financing procurement of 49 trolleybuses by Zhytomyr

EBRD starts financing procurement of 49 trolleybuses by Zhytomyr

16:30 23.04.2020
EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

09:29 23.01.2020
EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

11:02 10.12.2019
EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

We support NBU independence, but how to live if budget based on UAH 30/$1 – Zelensky

LATEST

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

We support NBU independence, but how to live if budget based on UAH 30/$1 – Zelensky

Head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval says NBU refinancing rate could fall by 1-1.5 p.p.

Premier: introduction of tax per ha of land premature

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

Financial stability in Ukraine to be kept even with second wave of COVID-19 – Raiffeisen Bank Aval head

PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD