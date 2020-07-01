Economy

Govt extends PSO on market where gas sold to households by one month until Aug 1

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended special obligations of Naftogaz Ukrainy to supply natural gas for the needs of the population for another month, until August 1, 2020, Minister of Energy Olha Buslavets has said, following a government meeting.

According to her, this is due to the need to hold a tender to select a supplier of last resort in the gas market for the population.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers, to carry out all necessary measures to select such a supplier of last resort, extended PSO for the population until August 1," she said at a briefing.

As reported, the opening of the natural gas market for domestic consumers was scheduled for May 1, 2020, but due to the introduction of quarantine because of the spread of COVID-19, the deadlines were postponed to two months, until July 1.

On July 10, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) amended a number of regulatory acts, simplifying the procedure for changing the gas supplier for household consumers (population) from July 1, 2020.

The second necessary step for opening the market should be the holding of a tender by the Ministry of Energy to select a supplier of last resort.

The Cabinet of Ministers by resolution No. 529 dated June 25, 2020 approved the pricing formula for natural gas of the future last resort supplier, linking the price to quotes on the German gas hub NCG.

Завантаження...
