Economy

14:13 01.07.2020

Zelensky approves scheme of NEURC members rotation until 2025, selects Antonova to be first to leave commission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the scheme of rotation of members of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) until 2025.

According to decree No. 258/2020, the rotation will be first applied to member of the commission Olena Antonova (before July 1, 2020).

In a year, the rotation will touch Oksana Kryvenko (before July 1, 2021), then – Oleksiy Mahda (before July 1, 2023), then Olha Babiy and Dmytro Kovalenko (before July 1, 2024), and then Ruslan Kaidash and Valeriy Tarasiuk (before July 1, 2025).

