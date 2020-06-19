Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

The decline of Ukraine's GDP in January-March 2020 was 1.3% year-over-year, while according to the preliminary assessment published in the middle of May, the indicator was 1.5%.

According to the statistics service, GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 1.5%, in the third – 3.9%, in the second – 4.7% and in the first quarter – 2.9%.

According to the State Statistics Service, real GDP in January-March of this year (taking into account the seasonal factor) decreased by 0.7% compared with the previous quarter, compared with the first quarter of 2019 it fell by 1.3%.

According to the State Statistics Service, the nominal GDP in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to UAH 845.8 billion, and per capita it was UAH 20,203, and the change in the deflator was 5.1%.