Economy

18:58 09.06.2020

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

1 min read
World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Ukraine's economy will shrink by 3.5% in 2020 due to the coronavirus-related crisis, while the global economy will lose 5.2% overall, the World Bank announced this in the updated Global Economic Prospects on Tuesday.

"The depth of the contraction will depend on the duration of the health crisis, progress on major pending reforms, and the ability to mobilize adequate financing to meet sizable repayment needs," the World Bank said.

According to the bank, next year the growth of the Ukrainian economy will resume at a rate of 3%, which is lower than the expected recovery of the global economy at 4.2%.

The World Bank said that compared with the previous forecast in January of this year, it worsened expectations of the dynamics of Ukraine's GDP this year by 7.2 percentage points (pp), and in the next – by 1.2 pp.

Tags: #world_bank #ukraine #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:22 09.06.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

16:56 09.06.2020
Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

11:04 09.06.2020
Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

10:43 09.06.2020
Ukraine registers 394 new COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 13 deaths from disease in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 394 new COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 13 deaths from disease in past 24 hours

09:23 09.06.2020
Still no response from Iran to Ukraine's note on settlement of all issues in UIA flight crash case – Yenin

Still no response from Iran to Ukraine's note on settlement of all issues in UIA flight crash case – Yenin

11:04 08.06.2020
Ukraine reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

16:29 06.06.2020
Ukraine's Embassy in U.S. gradually restoring reception of visitors on consular issues from June 9 - diplomatic mission

Ukraine's Embassy in U.S. gradually restoring reception of visitors on consular issues from June 9 - diplomatic mission

11:40 06.06.2020
Ukraine records 550 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 440 recoveries, 15 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 550 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 440 recoveries, 15 deaths – NSDC

09:25 05.06.2020
Ukraine records 553 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 330 recoveries, 15 deaths

Ukraine records 553 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 330 recoveries, 15 deaths

18:24 04.06.2020
Economy Ministry estimates fall of Ukraine's GDP at 5% in Jan-April 2020

Economy Ministry estimates fall of Ukraine's GDP at 5% in Jan-April 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

Raiffeisen Bank International moves development of digital banking to Ukraine

LATEST

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

Raiffeisen Bank International moves development of digital banking to Ukraine

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

Metinvest keeps 42nd place among global steel producers in 2019 – Worldsteel

Ukrtransnafta transports WTI oil for first time

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

Ukreximbank's Supervisory Board open to crisis calls from customers, encourages them to official, transparent communication

DTEK Energy posts UAH 7.5 bln net loss in Q1 due to crisis in energy sector – report

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD