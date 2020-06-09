Economy

14:40 09.06.2020

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

2 min read
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

The panel of judges of the first trial chamber of the Civil Cassation Court within the Supreme Court of Ukraine sustained the cassation appeal of state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv), canceled the decisions of the lower courts and adjudicated not to sustain the claim of former PrivatBank Board Chairman Oleksandr Dubilet against Oleksandr Shlapak, who replaced him after the bank's nationalization, the bank and the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"By a decision of the Civil Cassation Court within the Supreme Court dated May 27, 2020, PrivatBank's cassation appeal was fully sustained, decisions of the courts of previous instances were canceled and claim of the former board chairman of the bank, Dubilet, for the protection of honor, dignity and business reputation was rejected," the bank said in the statement on Tuesday.

Dubilet requested that fragments of Shlapak's statement at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on July 4, 2017 regarding certain operations of the bank in October-November 2016 were invalid and humiliating his honor, dignity and business reputation. In particular, it was about the following words: "when issuing loans both the NBU regulatory documents and internal documents of the bank were violated. All 36 loans were signed by the chairman of the bank's board in excess of the powers granted to him by the relevant bank's documents, due to which the bank applied to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine with claims of criminal offenses."

This is about loans to 36 companies for UAH 133 billion, which were issued in October-November 2016 and due to which the loans of 193 other borrowers of PrivatBank were repaid, more than half of which had a rate of 12-12.5% per annum with reference to the dollar and real pledge of collateral.

Interfax-Ukraine acted as a co-defendant, as it has released the press conference on its YouTube channel.

The press service also said that the case on a similar lawsuit of former owner of the bank Ihor Kolomoisky is still under advisement in the first instance in Pechersky District Court of Kyiv.

Tags: #interfax_ukraine #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:06 08.06.2020
Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

18:00 04.06.2020
Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

10:09 04.06.2020
Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

18:49 26.05.2020
Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

11:53 07.05.2020
Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

18:40 06.05.2020
Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

13:39 05.05.2020
Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

11:02 05.05.2020
Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

17:56 23.04.2020
Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

15:54 15.04.2020
Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

LATEST

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

Raiffeisen Bank International moves development of digital banking to Ukraine

Metinvest keeps 42nd place among global steel producers in 2019 – Worldsteel

Ukrtransnafta transports WTI oil for first time

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD