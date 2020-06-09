Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

The panel of judges of the first trial chamber of the Civil Cassation Court within the Supreme Court of Ukraine sustained the cassation appeal of state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv), canceled the decisions of the lower courts and adjudicated not to sustain the claim of former PrivatBank Board Chairman Oleksandr Dubilet against Oleksandr Shlapak, who replaced him after the bank's nationalization, the bank and the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"By a decision of the Civil Cassation Court within the Supreme Court dated May 27, 2020, PrivatBank's cassation appeal was fully sustained, decisions of the courts of previous instances were canceled and claim of the former board chairman of the bank, Dubilet, for the protection of honor, dignity and business reputation was rejected," the bank said in the statement on Tuesday.

Dubilet requested that fragments of Shlapak's statement at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on July 4, 2017 regarding certain operations of the bank in October-November 2016 were invalid and humiliating his honor, dignity and business reputation. In particular, it was about the following words: "when issuing loans both the NBU regulatory documents and internal documents of the bank were violated. All 36 loans were signed by the chairman of the bank's board in excess of the powers granted to him by the relevant bank's documents, due to which the bank applied to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine with claims of criminal offenses."

This is about loans to 36 companies for UAH 133 billion, which were issued in October-November 2016 and due to which the loans of 193 other borrowers of PrivatBank were repaid, more than half of which had a rate of 12-12.5% per annum with reference to the dollar and real pledge of collateral.

Interfax-Ukraine acted as a co-defendant, as it has released the press conference on its YouTube channel.

The press service also said that the case on a similar lawsuit of former owner of the bank Ihor Kolomoisky is still under advisement in the first instance in Pechersky District Court of Kyiv.