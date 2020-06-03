Economy

17:50 03.06.2020

Zelensky ready to protect agricultural companies' long-term farmland lease agreements

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed readiness to protect long-term farmland lease agreements of agricultural companies, including foreign ones.

"We could not open a possibility to buy land for everyone, including foreign companies, because foreign companies have absolutely different credit terms. Our strategy is very simple. At first we will create credit terms that would allow our farmers to raise loans at 2% and after that we will open the market for everyone. However, we are ready to protect long-term lease agreements for farming land and foreign companies which have been operating on our market for a long time," he said during a meeting with local entrepreneurs in Khmelnytsky region on Wednesday.

Zelensky also called on businesses to inform the local authorities about any problems.

Interfax-Ukraine
