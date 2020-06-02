Economy

16:54 02.06.2020

McDonald's to open five restaurants in Ukraine in 2020, to accelerate network development in 2021

2 min read
McDonald's to open five restaurants in Ukraine in 2020, to accelerate network development in 2021

Enterprise with foreign investment McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. (Kyiv), which is developing the American fast food restaurant chain McDonald's in Ukraine, has postponed the planned reconstruction of restaurants due to quarantine and focused on opening new restaurants in Ukraine.

"We postponed the reconstruction of restaurants and directed our efforts to open more new restaurants. We did not reduce the number of openings, we change the prioritization in accordance with the situation that is happening today," Yulia Badritdinova, the CEO of McDonald's in Ukraine, said.

According to her, last year McDonald's opened five restaurants in Ukraine, and this year it planned to maintain the pace of new openings: add five more new establishments to the network.

"We have very ambitious plans for next year: to open exactly no less than in the previous years. In 2019, we invested more than UAH 500 million in Ukraine and continue to invest no less than this year. And next year we will increase investments in Ukraine. There is the desire of the company's headquarters to invest in expanding the network in Ukraine, so we are very open, looking for the best locations and partners," she said.

At the same time, she added that McDonald's currently has confidence that in Ukraine there is where to open restaurants. The focus is on large cities of Ukraine, but the company is considering various locations, she said.

The first McDonald's in Ukraine opened in Kyiv on May 24, 1997.

The McDonald's restaurant chain in Ukraine has 93 restaurants in 20 cities.

Tags: #restaurant #mcdonalds
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

23:07 12.04.2018
McDonald's closes restaurant at Kyiv's Pecherska metro station

McDonald's closes restaurant at Kyiv's Pecherska metro station

16:59 13.11.2017
McDonald's estimates its market share in Ukraine at 11%

McDonald's estimates its market share in Ukraine at 11%

15:48 13.11.2017
McDonald's invests UAH 136 mln in network development in Ukraine in 2017

McDonald's invests UAH 136 mln in network development in Ukraine in 2017

12:28 15.01.2016
McDonald's invests over UAH 25 mln in reconstruction of restaurant near Darnytsia subway station in Kyiv

McDonald's invests over UAH 25 mln in reconstruction of restaurant near Darnytsia subway station in Kyiv

14:04 06.01.2016
McDonald's invests over UAH 50 mln in reconstruction of restaurant on Poshtova Square in Kyiv

McDonald's invests over UAH 50 mln in reconstruction of restaurant on Poshtova Square in Kyiv

14:46 18.12.2015
McDonald's opens restaurant in Forum Lviv mall in Lviv

McDonald's opens restaurant in Forum Lviv mall in Lviv

13:28 18.02.2013
Three more people seek medical assistance after Kyiv restaurant blast

Three more people seek medical assistance after Kyiv restaurant blast

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AMC preliminarily assesses DTEK actions in Burshtyn Island as monopoly abuse, DTEK has month to form defense

Ukraine expects first IMF tranche of $1.9 bln on June 5-6, $1.6 bln in autumn, $1.5 bln next year – Shmyhal

SPF announces replacement of Centrenergo director, return of company to state control

Finance Ministry redeems $1 bln US guaranteed eurobonds

Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in April reaches $716 mln

LATEST

AMC preliminarily assesses DTEK actions in Burshtyn Island as monopoly abuse, DTEK has month to form defense

Belavia, LOT and WizzAir will launch intl flights to 14 destinations from Kyiv airport on June 16

Ukraine expects first IMF tranche of $1.9 bln on June 5-6, $1.6 bln in autumn, $1.5 bln next year – Shmyhal

SPF announces replacement of Centrenergo director, return of company to state control

Finance Ministry redeems $1 bln US guaranteed eurobonds

Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in April reaches $716 mln

Ukraine ready to discuss expansion of range of food export to Japan – Economy minister

Kyivstar connects another 800 Ukrainian settlements to 4G network

UIA will dismiss 900 employees due to closure of air traffic because of COVID-19 pandemic, to reduce long-haul fleet

Число заразившихся Covid-19 в Беларуси приблизилось к 40 тыс., умерли 219 человек

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD