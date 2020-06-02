McDonald's to open five restaurants in Ukraine in 2020, to accelerate network development in 2021

Enterprise with foreign investment McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. (Kyiv), which is developing the American fast food restaurant chain McDonald's in Ukraine, has postponed the planned reconstruction of restaurants due to quarantine and focused on opening new restaurants in Ukraine.

"We postponed the reconstruction of restaurants and directed our efforts to open more new restaurants. We did not reduce the number of openings, we change the prioritization in accordance with the situation that is happening today," Yulia Badritdinova, the CEO of McDonald's in Ukraine, said.

According to her, last year McDonald's opened five restaurants in Ukraine, and this year it planned to maintain the pace of new openings: add five more new establishments to the network.

"We have very ambitious plans for next year: to open exactly no less than in the previous years. In 2019, we invested more than UAH 500 million in Ukraine and continue to invest no less than this year. And next year we will increase investments in Ukraine. There is the desire of the company's headquarters to invest in expanding the network in Ukraine, so we are very open, looking for the best locations and partners," she said.

At the same time, she added that McDonald's currently has confidence that in Ukraine there is where to open restaurants. The focus is on large cities of Ukraine, but the company is considering various locations, she said.

The first McDonald's in Ukraine opened in Kyiv on May 24, 1997.

The McDonald's restaurant chain in Ukraine has 93 restaurants in 20 cities.