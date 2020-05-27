Economy

14:02 27.05.2020

Ukrnafta nomination committee head tries to convince Supervisory Board to continue competition to select CEO completed by 95%

3 min read
Ukrnafta nomination committee head tries to convince Supervisory Board to continue competition to select CEO completed by 95%

Independent member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta Andriy Boytsun, Head of the nomination and remuneration committee, has criticized the decision of the Supervisory Board made on May 20 to suspend the competition for the selection of the board's chairperson, which has already been completed by 95%, and will try to convince the supervisory board and bring the competition to the end.

"I look forward to resolving the issue in favor of continuing the selection. This is in the interests of the company. Therefore, I will try to convince the supervisory board to hold a meeting, bring the competition to the end, and show the whole world that we had the most transparent competition in the world. As a result, the best CEO will be selected. It does not matter what his last name is, the main thing is for the company to show excellent results," Boytsun told Interfax-Ukraine.

In his opinion, there is no need to stop the competition due to coronavirus (COVID-19), when the world is amid easing lockdown, appoint Hez as chairman of the board for an indefinite period and with uncertain conditions, who was acting board chairman for more than a year, and then hold a new competition which will require new expenses and trust in which will be undermined.

Boytsun said that the supervisory board rejected his proposal to conduct an interview between the selected five candidates and Hez before the decision is made.

The head of the committee said that according to a press release issued by Ukrnafta without approval of the Supervisory Board, it is expected that the working conditions for employment of Hez as chairman of the board will be agreed. According to Boytsun, the meeting of the Supervisory Board should be held this week, which may entrust the nomination committee to develop the essential conditions of the contract with Hez.

Boytsun also said that as part of the CEO selection competition, recruiter company Boyden (with four offices in Houston (the United States, two partners), London (Great Britain), Stavanger (Norway) and Kyiv), which provided services to Ukrnafta, was initially selected at a separate competition amog six candidates.

As a result, recruiters submitted the so-called long list of 179 candidates, including internal ones, from which they then made a prioritized list of 26 candidates. The competition also examined the former and current management of Ukrnafta (including Hez), as well as two candidates proposed by the company.

Tags: #ukrnafta #ceo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 27.05.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

12:49 27.05.2020
Ukrnafta Board stops competition to select new board's chairperson, appointing Hez

Ukrnafta Board stops competition to select new board's chairperson, appointing Hez

11:57 10.04.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board agrees extending amicable agreement on settling issue of gas in UGS until Aug 1

Ukrnafta supervisory board agrees extending amicable agreement on settling issue of gas in UGS until Aug 1

16:15 14.02.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko considers situation in company under control

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko considers situation in company under control

12:08 03.02.2020
Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

15:44 21.01.2020
Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

11:32 12.12.2019
Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

17:50 15.08.2019
Naftogaz gives up idea of splitting Ukrnafta – Vitrenko

Naftogaz gives up idea of splitting Ukrnafta – Vitrenko

16:11 15.08.2019
Ukrnafta's minority shareholders give up right to appoint CEO in exchange for forming supervisory board with independent directors – Vitrenko

Ukrnafta's minority shareholders give up right to appoint CEO in exchange for forming supervisory board with independent directors – Vitrenko

10:16 08.08.2019
Ukrnafta debt to state budget jumps by UAH 1.2 bln over 2019

Ukrnafta debt to state budget jumps by UAH 1.2 bln over 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

LATEST

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Govt includes Panama to offshore zone list

Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

Gas market liberalization for public will put customer in center instead of supplier – Naftogaz

All eyes on Africa during Council of Exporters and Investors under Foreign Ministry of Ukraine – Kuleba

PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

Yaroslavsky's DMZ preparing to launch production

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD