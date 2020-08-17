Sport

18:49 17.08.2020

FC Shakhtar aims to become profitable – club's CEO

2 min read
FC Shakhtar aims to become profitable – club's CEO

 The strategy of Shakhtar football club is aimed at achieving a state when the club fully covers its costs and becomes profitable, Shakhtar CEO Serhiy Palkin said.

"By and large, this is our club's development strategy: to achieve a situation where we will fully cover our costs and become profitable. When they say that clubs exist under one law and business companies under others, this is not the case. "Everywhere there is one law. If the football club today is focused on making money and being profitable, then this factor will directly affect sports results, and sports results – the profitability factor. These are such interconnected things," he said in an exclusive statement in the interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Palkin said that the team's successful performance in the Champions League and UEFA Europa League is one of the defining elements for the club's business strategy and increase its capitalization.

He said that the performance in the group stage of the Champions League and the subsequent one in the Europa League this season, where Shakhtar reached the semifinals, in which they will play on August 17 in Dusseldorf, Germany, with Inter, has already brought the club about EUR 50 million.

According to him, today Shakhtar is the break-even club. I will say that if we were at Donbas Arena today, we would be profitable, and the fact that we lost such the arena makes its adjustments. In the 2013-2014 season, we had an average attendance of 42,000 people. Ukrainian championship [with a capacity of about 52,300 people]. We sold all the VIP-lodges, season tickets. We earned on tickets in those days more than $10 million," he said.

Tags: #shakhtar #ceo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:07 17.08.2020
FC Shakhtar wants to make money on its brand inside Ukraine – CEO

FC Shakhtar wants to make money on its brand inside Ukraine – CEO

14:19 17.08.2020
Sponsorship for FC Shakhtar today, without SCM, about $7 mln – Palkin

Sponsorship for FC Shakhtar today, without SCM, about $7 mln – Palkin

13:49 17.08.2020
FC Shakhtar plans to sign contract with NSC Olympiysky beneficial for stadium and FC Dynamo – Palkin

FC Shakhtar plans to sign contract with NSC Olympiysky beneficial for stadium and FC Dynamo – Palkin

11:43 22.06.2020
Shakhtar becomes Ukraine's football champion for 13th time

Shakhtar becomes Ukraine's football champion for 13th time

14:02 27.05.2020
Ukrnafta nomination committee head tries to convince Supervisory Board to continue competition to select CEO completed by 95%

Ukrnafta nomination committee head tries to convince Supervisory Board to continue competition to select CEO completed by 95%

17:21 22.02.2020
Shakhtar ready to send club plane to China to evacuate Ukrainians – Pyatov

Shakhtar ready to send club plane to China to evacuate Ukrainians – Pyatov

13:06 11.11.2019
Shakhtar beats Dynamo in Ukrainian Premier League

Shakhtar beats Dynamo in Ukrainian Premier League

10:46 29.07.2019
Dynamo win Ukrainian Super Cup 2-1 in match with Shakhtar

Dynamo win Ukrainian Super Cup 2-1 in match with Shakhtar

17:55 23.07.2019
METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine changes CEO

METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine changes CEO

11:02 16.05.2019
Shakhtar become 13-time Ukrainian Cup winner

Shakhtar become 13-time Ukrainian Cup winner

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

FC Shakhtar wants to make money on its brand inside Ukraine – CEO

Sponsorship for FC Shakhtar today, without SCM, about $7 mln – Palkin

FC Shakhtar plans to sign contract with NSC Olympiysky beneficial for stadium and FC Dynamo – Palkin

Ex-trainer of Shakhtar Lucescu takes charge of Dynamo Kyiv

Management of Dynamo FC (Kyiv) fires coaching staff led by Mykhailychenko at end of season

LATEST

Two Dynamo players infected with COVID-19

Ferrexpo cuts payments to FC Vorskla in H1 2020, making enquires in relation to loan

IOC head to come to Ukraine, country can participate in competition for Olympics-2028 or 2030 - President's Office

Doctor of Ukrainian national football team dies of coronavirus - UFA

Ex-trainer of Shakhtar Lucescu takes charge of Dynamo Kyiv

Management of Dynamo FC (Kyiv) fires coaching staff led by Mykhailychenko at end of season

FIFA, UEFA did not investigate any charges of financial wrongdoing by Pavelko – UAF

FC Dynamo Kyiv resumes training process on May 12

Postponing Tokyo Olympics to end of 2020 unrealistic – ROC President

Friendly match Poland-Ukraine to be held without spectators

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD