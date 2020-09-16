Economy

10:31 16.09.2020

Raiffeisen Bank International AG CEO stresses particular interest in stable operation in Ukraine – President's Office

Raiffeisen Bank International AG CEO Johann Strobl has noted the active work of the bank in Ukraine, and he showed the particular interest in stable operation in the Ukrainian market.

"We are very proud that in these difficult times we work under the government lending program Affordable Loans 5-7-9%. The support of the state in this regard is very important," he said at the Ukrainian-Austrian business forum in Vienna on Tuesday attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, the press service of the Office of the President reported.

"The structural measures taken in Ukraine recently are simply exemplary. In such difficult times, you managed to reconcile all issues with the IMF and maintain fruitful relations," he said.

He especially noted the reform of justice, which is being implemented in Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
