Economy

12:49 27.05.2020

Ukrnafta Board stops competition to select new board's chairperson, appointing Hez

1 min read
Ukrnafta Board stops competition to select new board's chairperson, appointing Hez

The Supervisory Board of PJSC Ukrnafta has stopped the competition for selecting candidates for the position of the chairperson of the company's board, having approved acting Chairman Oleh Hez since May 2019.

According to the company's statement in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the relevant decisions "due to the changing current economic situation" were adopted by the Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta on May 20, 2020.

The press service of Ukrnafta said that "after the termination of the factors that stipulated the decision, the issue of holding a new competition will be considered." At present, coordination of the working conditions for employment of Hez as Chairman of the company's board is expected.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil producer in the country. Naftogaz Ukrainy owns a 50% plus one share in Ukrnafta. A group of companies associated with the former shareholders of PrivatBank hold about 42% of the shares.

Tags: #ukrnafta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 27.05.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

14:02 27.05.2020
Ukrnafta nomination committee head tries to convince Supervisory Board to continue competition to select CEO completed by 95%

Ukrnafta nomination committee head tries to convince Supervisory Board to continue competition to select CEO completed by 95%

11:57 10.04.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board agrees extending amicable agreement on settling issue of gas in UGS until Aug 1

Ukrnafta supervisory board agrees extending amicable agreement on settling issue of gas in UGS until Aug 1

16:15 14.02.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko considers situation in company under control

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko considers situation in company under control

12:08 03.02.2020
Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

15:44 21.01.2020
Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

11:32 12.12.2019
Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

17:50 15.08.2019
Naftogaz gives up idea of splitting Ukrnafta – Vitrenko

Naftogaz gives up idea of splitting Ukrnafta – Vitrenko

16:11 15.08.2019
Ukrnafta's minority shareholders give up right to appoint CEO in exchange for forming supervisory board with independent directors – Vitrenko

Ukrnafta's minority shareholders give up right to appoint CEO in exchange for forming supervisory board with independent directors – Vitrenko

10:16 08.08.2019
Ukrnafta debt to state budget jumps by UAH 1.2 bln over 2019

Ukrnafta debt to state budget jumps by UAH 1.2 bln over 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

LATEST

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Govt includes Panama to offshore zone list

Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

Gas market liberalization for public will put customer in center instead of supplier – Naftogaz

All eyes on Africa during Council of Exporters and Investors under Foreign Ministry of Ukraine – Kuleba

PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

Yaroslavsky's DMZ preparing to launch production

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD