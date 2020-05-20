Economy

17:42 20.05.2020

Nova Poshta Moldova opens first two branches in Chisinau

1 min read
Nova Poshta Moldova opens first two branches in Chisinau

Nova Poshta Moldova, a member of the Nova Poshta group of companies, opens the first two branches in Chisinau.

According to the press service of the group of companies, in particular, branch No. 1 carries out accepting and issuing items without restrictions on weight.

Branch No. 2 accepts and issues items weighing up to 30 kg.

The branches will be open from 09:00 to 21:00 from Monday to Saturday. All company services will be available to customers: sending and receiving domestic and international goods and parcels, and one can also use the packaging service. In the future, the range of services will expand.

By the end of the year, the company plans to expand the network of branches in Chisinau, and with good experience, to expand to other regions of the country.

Nova Poshta Moldova, along with Nova Poshta Georgia, NP Logistic, POST FINANCE and Nova Poshta Global, is part of the Nova Poshta group of companies.

Nova Poshta, founded in 2001, is the leader in the express delivery market in Ukraine. The network of the company exceeds 3,300 branches throughout the country.

Tags: #moldova #nova_poshta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:07 20.05.2020
Cabinet resumes work of 66 checkpoints on EU, Moldova border

Cabinet resumes work of 66 checkpoints on EU, Moldova border

14:57 19.05.2020
Nova Poshta Global launches regular air delivery from/to United States, China

Nova Poshta Global launches regular air delivery from/to United States, China

12:11 15.05.2020
Nova Poshta launches delivery of medical goods from DOC.ua

Nova Poshta launches delivery of medical goods from DOC.ua

10:48 05.05.2020
Nova Poshta sees net profit rise by 73%, net income by 28% in 2019

Nova Poshta sees net profit rise by 73%, net income by 28% in 2019

18:08 24.04.2020
Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from China by rail

Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from China by rail

12:50 09.04.2020
Nova Poshta, ATB, Rozetka scale food delivery service throughout Ukraine

Nova Poshta, ATB, Rozetka scale food delivery service throughout Ukraine

14:37 07.04.2020
Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

10:55 06.04.2020
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in Moldova

Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in Moldova

10:29 25.03.2020
Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

15:35 17.03.2020
Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PRIVATBANK

PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

CONCORDE CAPITAL

Concorde Capital raises $50 mln for hybrid financing projects amid coronavirus crisis

UKRZALIZNYTSIA

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 7 bln of loss in Q1 2020

ZELENSKY INVESTORS

Limit for investment nanny cut from $100 mln to $30 mln for attracting Ukrainian investors – president

INVESTMENT ZELENSKY

Ukraine to open investment office led by ex-head of Adjara govt Varshalomidze in Sept

LATEST

Бізнес за рік не змінив низької оцінки довіри до судової влади - ЄБА

Cabinet approves financial plan of Turboatom for 2020 with UAH 522 mln net profit

Ecopolis HTZ of Yaroslavsky signs memo of cooperation with leading research centers

PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

Concorde Capital raises $50 mln for hybrid financing projects amid coronavirus crisis

Energoatom hopes construction works at spent nuclear fuel storage facility to be completed by late Sept

Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 7 bln of loss in Q1 2020

Dnipro Hotel to become first 'big privatization' target after coronavirus crisis – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD