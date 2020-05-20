Nova Poshta Moldova opens first two branches in Chisinau

Nova Poshta Moldova, a member of the Nova Poshta group of companies, opens the first two branches in Chisinau.

According to the press service of the group of companies, in particular, branch No. 1 carries out accepting and issuing items without restrictions on weight.

Branch No. 2 accepts and issues items weighing up to 30 kg.

The branches will be open from 09:00 to 21:00 from Monday to Saturday. All company services will be available to customers: sending and receiving domestic and international goods and parcels, and one can also use the packaging service. In the future, the range of services will expand.

By the end of the year, the company plans to expand the network of branches in Chisinau, and with good experience, to expand to other regions of the country.

Nova Poshta Moldova, along with Nova Poshta Georgia, NP Logistic, POST FINANCE and Nova Poshta Global, is part of the Nova Poshta group of companies.

Nova Poshta, founded in 2001, is the leader in the express delivery market in Ukraine. The network of the company exceeds 3,300 branches throughout the country.