15:16 20.05.2020

Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects to reform JSC Ukrzaliznytsia after lockdown.

"I think that in a month we will be able to exit all phases of coronavirus [lockdown due to COVID-19] if there is no second wave, and we will definitely move on to reforming Ukrzaliznytsia," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The president said that the reform in Ukrzaliznytsia is so far "just on paper" and he does not believe that it will happen in the near future.

"They have it on paper. Unfortunately, it is only on paper. Do I believe that this will happen in the near future? No, I do not. Based on what I see there now, it is not yet. It is very complicated, they need a lot of funds. We cannot increase the price of passenger tickets in Ukraine during the most difficult times. By the way, in all of Europe this is a subsidized direction of the railway. Ukrzaliznytsia, for the most part, earns money from freight transportation. Now, because of coronavirus, a lot of things have been stopped," Zelensky said.

The head of the state said that he has no complaints about this against Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy, since he now spends most of his working time on solving the problems caused by COVID-19.

"Krykliy really spends 90% of his time as the infrastructure minister on the issue of coronavirus. There really was a lot of work, and I cannot ask him now: "What about Ukrzaliznytsia?" the president said.

