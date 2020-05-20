Economy

11:38 20.05.2020

Ukraine to open investment office led by ex-head of Adjara govt Varshalomidze in Sept

2 min read
Ukraine to open investment office led by ex-head of Adjara govt Varshalomidze in Sept

Ukraine will open an investment office led by former Head of the Government of Adjara Levan Varshalomidze in September 2020, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I can say that we will open an investment office in late September. We have hired Mr. Varshalomidze, who developed Batumi, as its head," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Personnel reshuffles are being carried out at the office, the president said.

"We have made the following decision: one separate transparent investment office will start working in September. And only it will be in charge of investment. I have approved the first plan…it is a plan for 18 months of fast investment of $7 million," Zelensky said.

He also said that the bill on investment nannies will be prepared and submitted to parliament in the next few days.

"Speaking about investment nannies, by the way, we have changed some things [in the project], because one has to fight for investment in the world… We will fights for them – we have downed the bar," the head of state said.

Zelensky also said that the bill will provide for appointment of investment nannies for investors that invested less than $100 million, as was stated earlier. In addition, this instrument will be available to both foreign and Ukrainian investors.

Tags: #investment #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:45 20.05.2020
Limit for investment nanny cut from $100 mln to $30 mln for attracting Ukrainian investors – president

Limit for investment nanny cut from $100 mln to $30 mln for attracting Ukrainian investors – president

11:33 20.05.2020
Centrenergo preparing for privatization – Zelensky

Centrenergo preparing for privatization – Zelensky

11:32 20.05.2020
Normandy format meeting should take place after COVID-19 pandemic is over – Zelensky

Normandy format meeting should take place after COVID-19 pandemic is over – Zelensky

16:20 19.05.2020
Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

15:00 19.05.2020
Kuleba invites ACC, EBA to develop trade, attract investments together with Foreign Ministry

Kuleba invites ACC, EBA to develop trade, attract investments together with Foreign Ministry

16:55 18.05.2020
Zelensky confirms appointment of Emine Dzhaparova as first deputy minister for foreign affairs

Zelensky confirms appointment of Emine Dzhaparova as first deputy minister for foreign affairs

13:36 16.05.2020
Zelensky: building of united and successful Europe cannot be competed without Ukraine

Zelensky: building of united and successful Europe cannot be competed without Ukraine

13:50 15.05.2020
Mass EIA diagnostics in Ukraine to detect antibodies to COVID-19 may begin next week – Zelensky meeting

Mass EIA diagnostics in Ukraine to detect antibodies to COVID-19 may begin next week – Zelensky meeting

18:45 13.05.2020
Ukraine planning second phase of easing coronavirus quarantine for May 22 – Zelensky

Ukraine planning second phase of easing coronavirus quarantine for May 22 – Zelensky

17:57 13.05.2020
All wildfires in Chornobyl exclusion zone extinguished – Zelensky

All wildfires in Chornobyl exclusion zone extinguished – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ZELENSKY INVESTORS

Limit for investment nanny cut from $100 mln to $30 mln for attracting Ukrainian investors – president

EUROBONDS METINVEST

Metinvest pays $22.6 mln coupon on 2029 eurobonds

NBU BONDS

NBU approves rules for valuating fair value of govt-secured bonds

INVESTMENTS ZELENSKY

Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

INVESTMENT KULEBA

Kuleba invites ACC, EBA to develop trade, attract investments together with Foreign Ministry

LATEST

MPs offer preferential conditions for imported equipment for electric vehicles production until 2028

Metinvest pays $22.6 mln coupon on 2029 eurobonds

NBU approves rules for valuating fair value of govt-secured bonds

Bill on gambling business legalization could be adopted by end of May – Arakhamia

Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

Nova Poshta Global launches regular air delivery from/to United States, China

Long-running privatization of Centrenergo affects company's managerial efficiency – Buslavets

Energy Ministry to help renewable energy producers improve forecasting

Health ministry signs agreement on $135 mln financing with World Bank

Ukraine's GDP 1.5% down in Q1, 2020 – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD