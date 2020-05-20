Ukraine to open investment office led by ex-head of Adjara govt Varshalomidze in Sept

Ukraine will open an investment office led by former Head of the Government of Adjara Levan Varshalomidze in September 2020, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I can say that we will open an investment office in late September. We have hired Mr. Varshalomidze, who developed Batumi, as its head," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Personnel reshuffles are being carried out at the office, the president said.

"We have made the following decision: one separate transparent investment office will start working in September. And only it will be in charge of investment. I have approved the first plan…it is a plan for 18 months of fast investment of $7 million," Zelensky said.

He also said that the bill on investment nannies will be prepared and submitted to parliament in the next few days.

"Speaking about investment nannies, by the way, we have changed some things [in the project], because one has to fight for investment in the world… We will fights for them – we have downed the bar," the head of state said.

Zelensky also said that the bill will provide for appointment of investment nannies for investors that invested less than $100 million, as was stated earlier. In addition, this instrument will be available to both foreign and Ukrainian investors.