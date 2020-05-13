World Bank, Germany will help Ukraine in transformation of coal industry – PM

The World Bank and Germany will provide Ukraine with expert and financial assistance in the implementation of the project for the fair transformation of coal regions, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"There are agreements with the World Bank regarding the promotion of the project ... Today there was a virtual meeting with Mrs. Merkel [German Chancellor]. She promised that Germany is ready to contribute and help us do, for example, a pilot project ... We will implement these projects with the support of experienced international experts who have already gone this way," Shmyhal said a sitting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Utilities Tuesday night..

According to him, it is about the development of mines, the maintenance of social infrastructure, the right approach to the conservation of mines that have completely exhausted their resources.

"This project is critical for Ukraine, where a part of the state mines are already nearing the end of their operational life. We need to take care of where the miners' children will work and how the social sphere will work," the prime minister stressed.

He also noted that the coal industry transformation project is "already in operation" and is a long-term one.