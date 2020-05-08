Economy

12:19 08.05.2020

EBRD will lend in hryvnia to Ukrainian entrepreneurs affected by quarantine restrictions – Finance ministry

2 min read
EBRD will lend in hryvnia to Ukrainian entrepreneurs affected by quarantine restrictions – Finance ministry

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will start lending in the hryvnia to Ukrainian entrepreneurs affected by quarantine restrictions, which was made possible thanks to the signing of an agreement between the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the EBRD on a swap of $500 million, according to the website of the Ministry of Finance.

"The agreement was concluded for two years with the possibility of prolongation. The minimum tranche amount under the agreement is $25 million, and the minimum tranche term is up to three months with the possibility of rollover," the statement said.

It is specified that the resources will be aimed at supporting liquidity, replenishing working capital and financing trade operations of Ukrainian enterprises affected by quarantine restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Businesses will get loans from the EBRD in hryvnias, thus they will not bear risks associated with currency exchange. At the same time, the NBU's buying currency from the EBRD on a swap basis will contribute to the growth of Ukraine's international reserves, which will enhance macro-financial stability and will also have a positive effect on the mood of market participants," the ministry said.

As reported, the parties plan that the first transaction in the framework of this swap will be carried out in the coming weeks.

Tags: #quarantine #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 28.04.2020
EBRD starts financing procurement of 49 trolleybuses by Zhytomyr

EBRD starts financing procurement of 49 trolleybuses by Zhytomyr

16:30 23.04.2020
EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

11:03 21.04.2020
Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

09:29 23.01.2020
EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

11:02 10.12.2019
EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

14:55 06.12.2019
EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

10:06 06.12.2019
EBRD raises trade financing limit for Ukrgasbank to $80 mln under TFP

EBRD raises trade financing limit for Ukrgasbank to $80 mln under TFP

18:47 22.11.2019
Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

17:24 22.11.2019
EBRD to provide financing of up to EUR 450 mln to reconstruct Kyiv-Odesa highway

EBRD to provide financing of up to EUR 450 mln to reconstruct Kyiv-Odesa highway

11:54 11.11.2019
EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

INFLATION STATISTICS

Inflation in Ukraine declines to 2.1% in April year-over-year – statistics

NBU SMOLII REFINANCING

NBU provides UAH 2.4 bln of refinancing for one-five years to banks at debut tender on Friday

TARIFFS ELECTRICITY

Electricity tariff for public remains unchanged – Buslavets

UKRAINE IMF

Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

UKRAINE IMF

IMF mission in Ukraine headed by ex-head of mission in Moldova Hollar instead of Rooden

LATEST

Inflation in Ukraine declines to 2.1% in April year-over-year – statistics

NBU provides UAH 2.4 bln of refinancing for one-five years to banks at debut tender on Friday

Electricity tariff for public remains unchanged – Buslavets

Darnitsa got UAH 3,312 billion net operating income in 2019

Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

IMF mission in Ukraine headed by ex-head of mission in Moldova Hollar instead of Rooden

Zelensky, reps of major telecom operators discuss acceleration of Ukraine's coverage with high-quality Internet

Share of foreign RES investors to be more than 30%, investment could reach EUR 2.5 bln by summer 2020 – experts

Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

Cryptomining is modern tool to remove surplus of electricity – Energy ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD