Deficit of national budget totals UAH 23.5 bln in Jan-April – Finance ministry

The deficit of the national budget in January-April 2020 was UAH 23.5 billion, including the deficit of the general fund being UAH 33 billion, the Finance Ministry has reported, referring to preliminary data.

The ministry said on its website on Tuesday that actual borrowing to the general fund of the national budget over the period came to UAH 108 billion or 84.1% of the plan.

"The national budget raised UAH 73.8 billion from the placement of government domestic loan bonds (97% of the target), including UAH 41.3 billion from the placement of foreign currency-pegged bonds ($1.2 billion and EUR 0.3 billion). Some UAH 34.2 billion was raised from external sources (66% of the target), in particular, UAH 33.9 via the placement of 10-year EUR 1.25 billion eurobonds at 4.375% per annum," the ministry said.

Payments to settle the state debt over the period amounted to some UAH 71.3 billion (81.8% of the target) and payments to service the debt reached UAH 41.1 billion (94.2% of the plan), the ministry said.

"According to the results of January-April 2020, social expenditures, defense spending, debt servicing and subsidies to local budgets were fully financed in accordance with the list of appropriations. Thus, according to the State Treasury Service, the outlays of the general fund of the national budget in the first four months of 2020 amounted to UAH 308.9 billion, or 87.5% of the target for the reporting period," the Finance Ministry said in the statement.

As the Finance Ministry recalled, in April 2020, receipts of the general fund of the national budget ere UAH 90.9 billion, of which almost UAH 43 billion came from the National Bank.

National budget receipts were determined in 2020 in the amount of UAH 975.833 billion (including UAH 855.4 billion for the general fund), outlays at UAH 1.266 trillion (UAH 1.135 trillion for the general fund).