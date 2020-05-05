Economy

17:11 05.05.2020

Deficit of national budget totals UAH 23.5 bln in Jan-April – Finance ministry

2 min read
Deficit of national budget totals UAH 23.5 bln in Jan-April – Finance ministry

The deficit of the national budget in January-April 2020 was UAH 23.5 billion, including the deficit of the general fund being UAH 33 billion, the Finance Ministry has reported, referring to preliminary data.

The ministry said on its website on Tuesday that actual borrowing to the general fund of the national budget over the period came to UAH 108 billion or 84.1% of the plan.

"The national budget raised UAH 73.8 billion from the placement of government domestic loan bonds (97% of the target), including UAH 41.3 billion from the placement of foreign currency-pegged bonds ($1.2 billion and EUR 0.3 billion). Some UAH 34.2 billion was raised from external sources (66% of the target), in particular, UAH 33.9 via the placement of 10-year EUR 1.25 billion eurobonds at 4.375% per annum," the ministry said.

Payments to settle the state debt over the period amounted to some UAH 71.3 billion (81.8% of the target) and payments to service the debt reached UAH 41.1 billion (94.2% of the plan), the ministry said.

"According to the results of January-April 2020, social expenditures, defense spending, debt servicing and subsidies to local budgets were fully financed in accordance with the list of appropriations. Thus, according to the State Treasury Service, the outlays of the general fund of the national budget in the first four months of 2020 amounted to UAH 308.9 billion, or 87.5% of the target for the reporting period," the Finance Ministry said in the statement.

As the Finance Ministry recalled, in April 2020, receipts of the general fund of the national budget ere UAH 90.9 billion, of which almost UAH 43 billion came from the National Bank.

National budget receipts were determined in 2020 in the amount of UAH 975.833 billion (including UAH 855.4 billion for the general fund), outlays at UAH 1.266 trillion (UAH 1.135 trillion for the general fund).

Tags: #budget #finance_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:38 05.05.2020
Finance ministry raises UAH 10 bln at govt bond auctions at unchanged 11.3%

Finance ministry raises UAH 10 bln at govt bond auctions at unchanged 11.3%

12:29 04.05.2020
Parliamentary parties receive UAH 71 mln of public funds in Q2

Parliamentary parties receive UAH 71 mln of public funds in Q2

09:44 04.05.2020
Ukraine's security and defense sector fully financed in Jan-March 2020 – NSDC

Ukraine's security and defense sector fully financed in Jan-March 2020 – NSDC

13:35 30.04.2020
Budget funds weren't spent on medical procurement abroad, commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own – President's office

Budget funds weren't spent on medical procurement abroad, commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own – President's office

12:40 20.04.2020
Zelensky signs into law bill on amendments to 2020 budget

Zelensky signs into law bill on amendments to 2020 budget

15:26 13.04.2020
Rada updates 2020 national budget due to COVID-19 spread, deficit raised from 2.1% to 7.5% of GDP

Rada updates 2020 national budget due to COVID-19 spread, deficit raised from 2.1% to 7.5% of GDP

12:54 07.04.2020
Ukraine's Finance Ministry again refuses govt bonds placement

Ukraine's Finance Ministry again refuses govt bonds placement

16:18 03.04.2020
Finance ministry hopes to receive up to $5 bln from IMF to national budget

Finance ministry hopes to receive up to $5 bln from IMF to national budget

15:21 01.04.2020
National budget receipts target met by 90% in March

National budget receipts target met by 90% in March

12:33 01.04.2020
NBU Council approves sending of UAH 42.7 bln of its profit to national budget

NBU Council approves sending of UAH 42.7 bln of its profit to national budget

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

FINANCE MINISTRY BONDS

Finance ministry raises UAH 10 bln at govt bond auctions at unchanged 11.3%

COURT PRIVATBANK

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

NBU GDP

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 11.3% in Q2, 2020

NBU BUSINESS

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

CADOGAN

Cadogan sees $2.1 mln of net loss in 2019

LATEST

Metinvest enterprises receive $53.8 mln from operational improvements in Q1

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

Wizz Air ready to focus on expansion in Ukraine, not going to operate internal flights

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 11.3% in Q2, 2020

Nova Poshta sees net profit rise by 73%, net income by 28% in 2019

Remittances of labor migrants to Ukraine will fall by 20% in 2020 – NBU

AMC allows Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments to gain control over GeoUnit seismic company

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

Cadogan sees $2.1 mln of net loss in 2019

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $1.8 bln in March

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD