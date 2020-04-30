Economy

12:13 30.04.2020

Kyivstar connects 496 more settlements to 4G communication network

2 min read
Kyivstar connects 496 more settlements to 4G communication network

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator has connected another 496 Ukrainian settlements to the 4G communications network, increasing 4G coverage in 11 regions of Ukraine, the company said on Thursday.

The operator, in particular, connected the villages of Chernelivka, Novoselytsia, Narkevychi in Khmelnytsky region; the villages of Borshevychi, Dobrostany, Bukova in Lviv region; Torchyn, Liubeshiv, Velymche in Volyn region; the villages of Viytivka, Sokolivka, Tereshky in Vinnytsia region and other settlements.

At present, the 4G Kyivstar network covers over 11,000 settlements, in which almost 79% of the population of Ukraine lives.

According to the company, since the launch of the 4G communications in April 2018, more than 10 million subscribers have already used the 4G services. Over the period, the volume of data traffic in the Kyivstar mobile network grew from 325 to 649 petabytes (PB).

As reported, Kyivstar in 2019 increased revenue by 19.6%, to UAH 22.392 billion, EBITDA by 39.4%, to UAH 14.683 billion. The number of mobile operator subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 0.6% compared to the same period in 2018, to 26.2 million, while the number of fixed-line subscribers increased by 10.8%, to 1 million.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian telecommunications operator. It provides communications and data transfer services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 3G. By the end of 2018, its services were used by about 26.4 million mobile subscribers and about 900,000 fixed Internet customers.

Tags: #4g #kyivstar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:12 06.04.2020
Kyivstar connects 43 more settlements to 4G network

Kyivstar connects 43 more settlements to 4G network

10:31 25.03.2020
Kyivstar proposes anonymized data to Ministry of Digital Transformation to detect potential COVID-19 hot spots

Kyivstar proposes anonymized data to Ministry of Digital Transformation to detect potential COVID-19 hot spots

15:29 28.02.2020
Kyivstar again ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in mobile Internet speed

Kyivstar again ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in mobile Internet speed

12:52 27.02.2020
Kyivstar jointly with Ministry of Digital Transformation launches Smartphone for Parents course on Diia platform

Kyivstar jointly with Ministry of Digital Transformation launches Smartphone for Parents course on Diia platform

16:39 12.02.2020
Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone-Ukraine, lifecell in terms of mobile Internet speed in 2019 – nPerf

Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone-Ukraine, lifecell in terms of mobile Internet speed in 2019 – nPerf

17:24 07.02.2020
Regulator allows operators to begin sharing frequencies in 800-900 MHz bands to launch 4G networks

Regulator allows operators to begin sharing frequencies in 800-900 MHz bands to launch 4G networks

13:53 05.02.2020
Govt approves redistribution of RF in 800-900 MHz bands to relax building of 4G networks

Govt approves redistribution of RF in 800-900 MHz bands to relax building of 4G networks

16:33 15.01.2020
Kyivstar plans to launch Open API

Kyivstar plans to launch Open API

15:55 08.01.2020
Kyivstar, lifecell provide privileges for communications with Iran due to UIA plane crash

Kyivstar, lifecell provide privileges for communications with Iran due to UIA plane crash

15:40 10.12.2019
Mobile communications operators, Kyiv metropolitan negotiating project of launching 4G Internet in subway – Kyivstar

Mobile communications operators, Kyiv metropolitan negotiating project of launching 4G Internet in subway – Kyivstar

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU IMF

IMF warns of possible problems in case of legislative encroachment on NABU independence

GTSOU UKRAINE HUNGARY GAS

Ukraine and Hungary launch virtual gas reverse from May 1

GOVERNMENT SHMYHAL

Cabinet approves criteria allowing food markets to resume their operation

BANKS RADA

MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

UKRZALIZNYTSIA

Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

LATEST

Study: 72% of Ukrainians found local substitute to the foreign made medicines

IMF warns of possible problems in case of legislative encroachment on NABU independence

Fitch revises outlooks on seven Ukrainian banks to stable on sovereign rating action, negative on FUIB

Ukraine and Hungary launch virtual gas reverse from May 1

Cabinet approves criteria allowing food markets to resume their operation

MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

Ukraine not to be able to use mobile applications to control virus spread without mandatory registration of subscribers – CEO lifecell

Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD