Cabinet approves criteria allowing food markets to resume their operation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported the criteria that allow food markets to resume their activities.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"The operation of food markets during a pandemic should be rned by clear sanitary standards. Today, the government has supported the criteria developed by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Economy, which allow markets to resume their activities," wrote Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on his Telegram channel.gove

According to him, the main condition for the work of food markets is the decision of the relevant territorial body of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to comply with anti-epidemic requirements.