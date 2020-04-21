Economy

11:56 21.04.2020

Cabinet's action plan to be reworked based on election programs of Servant of the People party, president – Nemchinov

2 min read
Cabinet's action plan to be reworked based on election programs of Servant of the People party, president – Nemchinov

Ukraine's Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov has said the government's action plan will be finalized on the basis of the election programs of the Servant of the People party and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This is an action program, and there is also an implementation plan. We got a misunderstanding that we did not pay enough attention to several points. We submitted the program established to parliament, but agreed with the coalition that we will finalize it on the basis of the election programs of the Servant of the People party and President Volodymyr Zelensky before the adoption," Nemchinov said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine, responding to a question about the absence of specific efficiency indicators in the Cabinet's activities.

The minister said that if the coalition signs a coalition agreement, the government will simply implement it.

"It will be even easier. And the implementation will give us what you are talking about, because people want numbers, KPI [Key Performance Indicators] and everything else," he said.

As reported, on April 13, the Ukrainian parliament registered a draft resolution on the government's activities program.

According to the document, the Cabinet's program of activities provides for the continuation of the New Ukrainian School program, the creation of an effective career guidance system, the prerequisites for the effective functioning of the funded pension system, the strengthening of national information security, the development of a culture of volunteering in Ukraine, the restoration of the territorial integrity of the state, the creation of effective mediation systems, arbitration courts and alternative arbitration courts, corruption prevention due to transition to marketing technology of communication of citizens, business and government, as well as the formation of an effective local self-government on a new territorial basis.

Tags: #government #nemchinov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:58 15.04.2020
India to provide Ukraine with promising medication for fight against COVID-19 – Kuleba

India to provide Ukraine with promising medication for fight against COVID-19 – Kuleba

12:15 15.04.2020
Gas producers association calls on govt to support gas industry

Gas producers association calls on govt to support gas industry

16:41 13.04.2020
Finance Ministry again refuses placement of govt bonds

Finance Ministry again refuses placement of govt bonds

10:07 13.04.2020
Govt to present plan to restore economy after COVID-19 pandemic peak – PM

Govt to present plan to restore economy after COVID-19 pandemic peak – PM

09:22 13.04.2020
Ukraine's PM presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening in May-July

Ukraine's PM presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening in May-July

12:09 09.04.2020
Ukraine imposes 65% duty on coal imported to Ukraine from Russia with some exceptions from April 15

Ukraine imposes 65% duty on coal imported to Ukraine from Russia with some exceptions from April 15

09:52 09.04.2020
New proposal on green energy submitted to Ukrainian govt – Energy Community

New proposal on green energy submitted to Ukrainian govt – Energy Community

14:14 25.03.2020
Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

14:14 25.03.2020
Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

11:52 23.03.2020
Ukraine's government drafting list of banned activities during COVID-19 quarantine

Ukraine's government drafting list of banned activities during COVID-19 quarantine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

State leadership has action plan for gradual stimulation of economy after peak of disease incidence – Ukrainian president's advisor

Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

Zelensky signs into law bill on amendments to 2020 budget

Ukraine's GDP will fall by 4.2% in 2020, recover by 2.4% in 2021 – consensus forecast

LATEST

Darnitsa forms strategic stockpile of raw materials needed for production of critically important medicines

Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

New program with IMF will partially cover budget deficit, unblock possibility of entering foreign borrowing markets – expert

Food, medicine and fuel fall in price this week – NBU

State leadership has action plan for gradual stimulation of economy after peak of disease incidence – Ukrainian president's advisor

Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

Zelensky signs into law bill on amendments to 2020 budget

В Винницкой области зарегистрированы 97 случаев заражения COVID-19 среди медиков

Before introduction of quarantine business predicted fall in inflation, hryvnia strengthening – NBU

Energoatom reserves enough for 1.5 years, non-payment crisis threatens new supplies, export of spent nuclear fuel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD