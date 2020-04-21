Cabinet's action plan to be reworked based on election programs of Servant of the People party, president – Nemchinov

Ukraine's Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov has said the government's action plan will be finalized on the basis of the election programs of the Servant of the People party and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This is an action program, and there is also an implementation plan. We got a misunderstanding that we did not pay enough attention to several points. We submitted the program established to parliament, but agreed with the coalition that we will finalize it on the basis of the election programs of the Servant of the People party and President Volodymyr Zelensky before the adoption," Nemchinov said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine, responding to a question about the absence of specific efficiency indicators in the Cabinet's activities.

The minister said that if the coalition signs a coalition agreement, the government will simply implement it.

"It will be even easier. And the implementation will give us what you are talking about, because people want numbers, KPI [Key Performance Indicators] and everything else," he said.

As reported, on April 13, the Ukrainian parliament registered a draft resolution on the government's activities program.

According to the document, the Cabinet's program of activities provides for the continuation of the New Ukrainian School program, the creation of an effective career guidance system, the prerequisites for the effective functioning of the funded pension system, the strengthening of national information security, the development of a culture of volunteering in Ukraine, the restoration of the territorial integrity of the state, the creation of effective mediation systems, arbitration courts and alternative arbitration courts, corruption prevention due to transition to marketing technology of communication of citizens, business and government, as well as the formation of an effective local self-government on a new territorial basis.