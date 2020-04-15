Some 60% of Ukrainians not support land sale law, 46% against cooperation with IMF – social survey

The Verkhovna Rada vote for the law on land sale is supported by 26% of Ukrainians, while 60% are against the law adoption, the results of the social survey assessing the success of the government and society's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic and political events in the country, conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on April 7-11.

"If a national referendum on the sale of agricultural land was held in the next week, 26% of those who are to participate in the referendum would vote in favor of the sale of land, and 74% against the sale of land," KIIS said in a press release.

Some 32% of respondents believe that it is better now for Ukraine to cooperate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) receiving new loans; 46% hold another opinion and said that it is now better not to cooperate with IMF and not to receive new loans.

The survey was conducted using the CATI method (computer-assisted telephone interviews) based on a random sampling of mobile phone numbers. During the survey, some 2,000 interviews were conducted in all regions of Ukraine, controlled by the government. The sample is representative for the adult population (18 years of age and older). The statistical sampling error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) does not exceed 2.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.4% for indicators close to 10%.