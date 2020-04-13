Third of Ukrainians who returned from Poland interested in possibility of leaving for Poland again – survey

Some 33% of Ukrainian citizens who left Poland due to quarantine are interested in the opportunity to go back, and 51% of Ukrainians in Poland want to stay and continue to work there. These are the results of a telephone "hot line" poll conducted under the framework of the social assistance program We Are Together.

"Some 51% of Ukrainians want to stay and continue to work in Poland. They are concerned about questions on how to extend work permits or legal stay, which expired during quarantine. About a third of Ukrainians who returned home are interested in the opportunity to return to Poland now or after the quarantine," says a press release from the analytical center of the Polish international employment company Gremi Personal, which launched the We Are Together program for Ukrainians in Poland and Ukraine.

According to the company, Ukrainians who worked in the hotel and restaurant services industry, tourism business or companies that manufactured components for export to countries in the midst of a pandemic are interested in returning.

Some 22% of Ukrainians, who called the toll-free telephone line of the program, are interested in crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border. Of these, half of respondents worry whether there will be consequences in the form of deportation if exceed the length of their stay on a visa, or as part of a visa-free movement in Poland. At the same time, the company said the Polish government decided to automatically renew visas and temporary residence permits and work for 30 days from the date of quarantine. However, this innovation did not affect those who are in Poland according to biometric passports.

Since the launch of the hotline on April 2, some 1,287 requests from Ukrainians have been processed.