Govt to present plan to restore economy after COVID-19 pandemic peak – PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the Cabinet of Ministers will present its plan and steps to restore the economy after the turning point in the development of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is seen and which the country is moving towards in a moderate and smooth pace.

"Those countries where the peak was seen and the numbers decreasing, of course, can start talking and preparing people to end quarantine measures and 'warm up' the economy. So far, very moderately and smoothly, but we are moving upwards, unfortunately. And it will be after the turning point that, I hope, will come after Easter, when we will begin to move down in the number of cases detected, the total number of cases, in the number of unfortunately dead," he said during the Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster on the Ukraine TV channel last week.

Shmyhal said that after this peak moment, the government will begin to present its plan and the measures it is developing today to "announce them in three to four weeks in relation to small and medium-sized enterprises, citizens, the country, cities, and enterprises."

"This plan is at work, we are working on it almost around the clock. Once it is ready, polished, it will be immediately presented. Believe me, it will be one of the best among our neighboring countries. It also includes credit holidays, refinancing of loans, support for the poor and unemployed," he said.

The prime minister also said that a large number of active initiative citizens who worked abroad returned to Ukraine, and they also need to be given the opportunity to move forward. "Therefore, there will be a loan program, which will be called Novi Groshi. In addition, we will be ready to provide loans guaranteed by the state in the amount of a half-year wage fund to businesses that did not take loans and worked legally," he said.