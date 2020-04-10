Ukrnafta supervisory board agrees extending amicable agreement on settling issue of gas in UGS until Aug 1

The supervisory board of PJSC Ukrnafta has agreed the extending until August 1, 2020 of the implementation with Naftogaz Ukrainy of an agreement for the sale and purchase of natural gas in the amount of 2.062 billion cubic meters in underground gas storages (UGS).

According to the Ukrnafta report in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the corresponding decision was made at a meeting on April 9.

"Consent has been given to signing an additional agreement to contract No. 14/43/20 dated March 14, 2020 between Naftogaz Ukrainy and PJSC Ukrnafta, which changes the agreement in terms of extending it until August 1, 2020 and makes additions to contract No. 14/43/20 of March 14, 2020 on Ukrnafta's refusing, until the fulfillment of the terms of this contract, its right to withdraw from the contract provided for in contract No. 1 for the sale and purchase (supply) of natural gas dated January 31, 2020," the report says.