Rada adopts bill on banks

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed at first reading a bill on the improvement of some control mechanisms in the sphere of banking activities, which is one of two preliminary conditions for the conclusion of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported that 267 parliamentarians voted in favor of bill No. 2571-d during an extraordinary session on Monday. The minimum number of votes necessary for the adoption of the document was 226.