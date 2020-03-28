Ukraine agrees on boosting size of new program to $8 bln with IMF – Zelensky

Ukraine has agreed on the increase in the size of the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the country from $5.5 billion to $8 billion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Now we have agreed on the expansion of the program… As regards the International Monetary Fund, we can now at least get an increase of up to $8 billion," the Head of State said after the meeting of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction late on Friday.

The president said that the negotiations with the IMF are held every day.