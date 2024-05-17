Economy

13:20 17.05.2024

Shmyhal: Energy system is integrated, works stably, but electricity generation not enough

1 min read
Shmyhal: Energy system is integrated, works stably, but electricity generation not enough

Ukraine's energy system is integral and operates stably, but there is not enough electricity generation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says.

"The energy system is integral and operates stably. Energy workers control the situation. However, electricity generation is not enough to cover all consumption. Therefore, Ukrenergo is forced to return to the shutdown schedule for both industry and the population," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government, energy and all responsible departments are working continuously to improve the situation as much as possible.

 

Tags: #electricity #generation

MORE ABOUT

09:34 17.05.2024
Some regional power companies report changes in duration of electricity restrictions in their regions on Friday

Some regional power companies report changes in duration of electricity restrictions in their regions on Friday

20:11 15.05.2024
Emergency blackouts to be introduced in Mykolaiv region

Emergency blackouts to be introduced in Mykolaiv region

19:47 10.05.2024
Ukraine, Slovakia agree to increase electricity transit, launch Kyiv-Košice train – Čaputová

Ukraine, Slovakia agree to increase electricity transit, launch Kyiv-Košice train – Čaputová

19:31 10.05.2024
After attacks on May 8 D.Trading increases electricity imports fourfold

After attacks on May 8 D.Trading increases electricity imports fourfold

20:22 08.05.2024
USA to allocate over $190 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector over five years

USA to allocate over $190 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector over five years

17:42 08.05.2024
Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

14:17 08.05.2024
Ukrenergo calls for reasonable consumption of electricity in evening to avoid outage schedules

Ukrenergo calls for reasonable consumption of electricity in evening to avoid outage schedules

11:44 06.05.2024
Over 400,000 consumers left without electricity in Sumy region due to night strike by Russia

Over 400,000 consumers left without electricity in Sumy region due to night strike by Russia

17:17 26.04.2024
PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

19:49 22.04.2024
In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

AD

HOT NEWS

EU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 2.9% in 2024

EU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 2.9% in 2024

EU finally approves Ukraine Plan for implementation of Ukraine Facility – Shmyhal

Inflation in Ukraine in April 2024 falls to 0.2%, y-o-y remains at 3.2% – statistics

Shmyhal: Situation in energy system one of most difficult now, I call once again for energy saving

LATEST

Opening of airport in Lviv to help close sky over Ukraine – head of Lviv administration

Zaporizhstal specialists restore several powerful trucks for AFU

Stefanishyna allows extension of the trade visa-free for 2025-2026

Ukrainian delegation to Argentina, Chile offers free trade, participation in reconstruction – Economy Ministry

Kyivstar cuts its income by 14.1% in Q1 2024 due to implementation of large-scale loyalty program after cyber attack

Philip Morris launches new factory in Lviv region

EU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 2.9% in 2024

EU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 2.9% in 2024

Kyivteploenergo to complete repair of heating network damage on Antonovycha Street on May 17

Extension of duty-free trade regime concerns mainly trade in agricultural goods – Minister of Economy

AD
AD
AD
AD