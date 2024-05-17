Shmyhal: Energy system is integrated, works stably, but electricity generation not enough

Ukraine's energy system is integral and operates stably, but there is not enough electricity generation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says.

"The energy system is integral and operates stably. Energy workers control the situation. However, electricity generation is not enough to cover all consumption. Therefore, Ukrenergo is forced to return to the shutdown schedule for both industry and the population," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government, energy and all responsible departments are working continuously to improve the situation as much as possible.