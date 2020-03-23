IMF, World Bank, EBRD and other intl fiscal organizations ready to help Ukraine – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and other financial organizations were ready to help Ukraine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yesterday I had a conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Our international financial partners, including the IMF, the World Bank, the EBRD assured us of their readiness to support and help Ukraine," he said in an appeal to Ukrainians on Monday, March 23.