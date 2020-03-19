Govt to draft bill on state budget's stabilization fund creation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, the Ministry of Justice to draft a bill on the creation of a state budget stabilization fund and submit it for consideration by the government.

The government adopted the corresponding protocol order at a session on Wednesday, March 18, a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine said.

In turn, the government's members should submit their proposals regarding the prioritization and reduction of state budget expenditures.

In addition, at the initiative of Minister of Finance Ihor Umansky, the government instructed the Ministry of Regional Development, Building, Housing and Utilities; the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as the Kyiv Regional and City Administrations to reconsider the investment programs and regional development projects, financed from the Regional Development Fund, in order to allocate funds to finance preventive measures against coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.