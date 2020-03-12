Economy

15:44 12.03.2020

Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

2 min read
Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of Metinvest Group, has completed the acquisition of a stake in PrJSC Dniprovsky Coke and Chemical Plant (formerly Evraz-Dniprodzerzhynsk Coke and Chemical Plant, Dnipropetrovsk region) and currently owns about 73% of the shares of the enterprise.

"In 2014, Metinvest Group sent an application to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) for the acquisition of a controlling stake in Dniprodzerzhynsk Coke and Chemical Plant. About a year ago, the AMC approved this deal subject to a number of restrictions. Currently, Metinvest has become the owner of approximately 73% of the shares in the plant," the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine allowed Metinvest B.V. to establish control over the plant in connection with plans to commission new coke and chemical facilities at other plants and additional obligations of the group.

Prior to this, Metinvest received a number of permits from the antitrust authorities of other countries to acquire this enterprise, however, the transaction was not officially announced, the transfer of the plant to the group was not confirmed.

According to the National Depository of Ukraine, in the fourth quarter of 2019 Misandaiko Holdings Ltd. and Mastinto Trading Ltd. (both Cyprus) owned 23.6384% of the charter capital each, Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands) held some 47.28%.

The charter capital of the plant is UAH 170.584 million.

Tags: #metinvest
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:53 01.11.2019
Metinvest repays another part of pre-export financing debt of $75 mln ahead of schedule

Metinvest repays another part of pre-export financing debt of $75 mln ahead of schedule

12:17 21.10.2019
Metinvest raises around $350 mln after deals to partially repurchase 2023 eurobonds, issue new notes

Metinvest raises around $350 mln after deals to partially repurchase 2023 eurobonds, issue new notes

11:12 02.10.2019
Metinvest places $500 mln eurobonds at 7.95% per annum, EUR 300 mln bonds at 5.75% per annum – source

Metinvest places $500 mln eurobonds at 7.95% per annum, EUR 300 mln bonds at 5.75% per annum – source

10:19 18.09.2019
Fitch, S&P upgrade Metinvest ratings

Fitch, S&P upgrade Metinvest ratings

10:11 18.09.2019
Metinvest sees 39% fall in net profit in H1

Metinvest sees 39% fall in net profit in H1

10:07 13.08.2019
Metinvest carries first procurement transaction through we.trade blockchain trade platform

Metinvest carries first procurement transaction through we.trade blockchain trade platform

16:35 18.04.2019
Antimonopoly committee approves purchase by Metinvest of Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant with extra obligations

Antimonopoly committee approves purchase by Metinvest of Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant with extra obligations

19:02 10.04.2019
Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

11:31 18.03.2019
Kyivstar to provide complex business solutions for Metinvest's enterprises

Kyivstar to provide complex business solutions for Metinvest's enterprises

17:32 10.12.2018
Metinvest continues liquidation of Donetskkoks in uncontrolled territory

Metinvest continues liquidation of Donetskkoks in uncontrolled territory

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

LATEST

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

UIA plans to cancel about 2,000 flights in spring due to COVID-19

Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

Ukroboronprom to transfer 23 enterprises to State Property Fund, SSAU – Abromavičius

Business in Ukraine limiting trips, visits of offices by non-employees, testing remote work over COVID-19

Sale of wood without electronic records in Ukraine to be illegal from April

Ukroboronprom may suffer losses due to COVID-19 – Abromavičius

Ukroboronprom has no plans to privatize Antonov State Enterprise – Abromavičius

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD