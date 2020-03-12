Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of Metinvest Group, has completed the acquisition of a stake in PrJSC Dniprovsky Coke and Chemical Plant (formerly Evraz-Dniprodzerzhynsk Coke and Chemical Plant, Dnipropetrovsk region) and currently owns about 73% of the shares of the enterprise.

"In 2014, Metinvest Group sent an application to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) for the acquisition of a controlling stake in Dniprodzerzhynsk Coke and Chemical Plant. About a year ago, the AMC approved this deal subject to a number of restrictions. Currently, Metinvest has become the owner of approximately 73% of the shares in the plant," the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine allowed Metinvest B.V. to establish control over the plant in connection with plans to commission new coke and chemical facilities at other plants and additional obligations of the group.

Prior to this, Metinvest received a number of permits from the antitrust authorities of other countries to acquire this enterprise, however, the transaction was not officially announced, the transfer of the plant to the group was not confirmed.

According to the National Depository of Ukraine, in the fourth quarter of 2019 Misandaiko Holdings Ltd. and Mastinto Trading Ltd. (both Cyprus) owned 23.6384% of the charter capital each, Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands) held some 47.28%.

The charter capital of the plant is UAH 170.584 million.