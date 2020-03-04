Economy

15:52 04.03.2020

Nova Poshta in talks on delivery for In Time customers, not on purchase

1 min read
The Nova Poshta group of companies is negotiating with the In Time delivery service, which previously announced the closure of its branches, regarding the organization of delivery for its customers, the group said on its Facebook page.

"On organization of delivery for customers: at the moment, we have just begun negotiations. Therefore, it is premature to name specific delivery dates. This primarily depends on the actions and speed of decision-making by In Time," the report said.

"We are always on the clients' side and will do everything possible so that they could receive all their parcels and goods. Nova Poshta is ready to meet new customers, quickly connect them to its system and cooperate fruitfully," the company explained.

At the same time, the operator clarifies that Nova Poshta is currently not negotiating on the purchase and/or restructuring of the In Time business, the entire company or part of it.

As reported, the In Time national delivery service, established in 2002, announced a technical malfunction in the company's information system, as well as the closure of part of the branches.

Nova Poshta co-owner Volodymyr Popereshniuk, in turn, said on Facebook that In Time had stopped work due to bankruptcy.

Tags: #nova_poshta
