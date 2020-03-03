Court imposes ban on reshuffling Centrenergo's top managers

Kyiv's district administrative court has banned the State Property Fund (SPF) of Ukraine from taking actions aimed at changing the members of the management board of PJSC Centrenergo, in particular, acting General Director of the company Volodymyr Potapenko, and making appropriate changes to the public register.

As stated in the court ruling issued on February 28 and published in the court rulings base, the plaintiff was one of two members of the Centrenergo's supervisory board, who were appointed on November 6 last year by shareholder in the company Yaroslav Hromko.

According to the company, it is either about Mykhailo Horban or Mykhailo Stoletniy – both at that time worked in the nationalized PrivatBank as legal advisers.

The member of the supervisory board in his lawsuit indicated that the authority to change the Centrenergo's director general and the management board members (as advised by the director general) according to the charter belongs exclusively to the supervisory board, and the court agreed with his arguments.

On February 26, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk announced the decision made by the government to change the head of Centrenergo, and later confirmed his intention to enforce this decision.