Receipts target of national budget met by 95.3% in Feb – Finance ministry

The receipts target of Ukraine's national budget in February 2020 was met by 95.3%, including by 93.7% for the general fund, the Finance Ministry of Ukraine has reported on its website, referring to tentative data from the State Treasury Service of Ukraine.

Receipts of the general fund amounted to UAH 62.2 billion, which is 9.9% higher than in February 2019, according to the ministry.

At the same time, in February, the State Tax Service exceeded the target set for receipts it administers by UAH 2.5 billion, or 7.1%, to UAH 37.1 billion.

At the same time, the difference between the budgeted and real macroeconomic indicators, as in January, complicated the execution of the budget in the past month, the ministry said.

In addition, according to him, lower gas prices and lower volumes of domestic gas production negatively impacted the amount of receipts from royalties.