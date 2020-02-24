MHP pays UAH 11.7 bln of taxes in 2017-2019, UAH 2.5 bln of govt support paid from state budget to company

Enterprises of the Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) Group, the largest chicken meat producer in Ukraine, paid UAH 11.7 billion to the budgets of all levels in 2017-2019.

The company said in a press release that UAH 5.22 billion was paid to the national budget, including UAH 274 million of military duty, UAH 2.7 billion of VAT, UAH 1.67 billion of VAT at customs and UAH 569 million of income tax.

Local budgets in the regions where MHP is present received UAH 3.95 billion, including UAH 3.27 billion of personal income tax, UAH 301.6 million of land payments and UAH 59 million other taxes.

In addition, UAH 2.53 billion of taxes were paid to the Pension Fund.

According to MHP, during the specified period the group's enterprises received UAH 2.5 billion of government support.

MHP is the largest producer of chicken meat in Ukraine. It is also engaged in the production of cereals, sunflower oil, and byproducts. MHP supplies chilled half-carcases of chickens to the European market, which are processed, including at its enterprises in the Netherlands and Slovakia.