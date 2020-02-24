Economy

13:04 24.02.2020

MHP pays UAH 11.7 bln of taxes in 2017-2019, UAH 2.5 bln of govt support paid from state budget to company

1 min read
MHP pays UAH 11.7 bln of taxes in 2017-2019, UAH 2.5 bln of govt support paid from state budget to company

Enterprises of the Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) Group, the largest chicken meat producer in Ukraine, paid UAH 11.7 billion to the budgets of all levels in 2017-2019.

The company said in a press release that UAH 5.22 billion was paid to the national budget, including UAH 274 million of military duty, UAH 2.7 billion of VAT, UAH 1.67 billion of VAT at customs and UAH 569 million of income tax.

Local budgets in the regions where MHP is present received UAH 3.95 billion, including UAH 3.27 billion of personal income tax, UAH 301.6 million of land payments and UAH 59 million other taxes.

In addition, UAH 2.53 billion of taxes were paid to the Pension Fund.

According to MHP, during the specified period the group's enterprises received UAH 2.5 billion of government support.

MHP is the largest producer of chicken meat in Ukraine. It is also engaged in the production of cereals, sunflower oil, and byproducts. MHP supplies chilled half-carcases of chickens to the European market, which are processed, including at its enterprises in the Netherlands and Slovakia.

Tags: #mhp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:34 21.11.2019
Deloitte managing partner in Ukraine Bulakh to become MHP vice president in 2020

Deloitte managing partner in Ukraine Bulakh to become MHP vice president in 2020

10:03 13.09.2019
MHP places ten-year eurobonds for $350 million with yield of 6.25% – source

MHP places ten-year eurobonds for $350 million with yield of 6.25% – source

17:15 10.09.2019
MHP could issue 10-year $300-350 mln eurobonds

MHP could issue 10-year $300-350 mln eurobonds

11:52 18.07.2019
Zelensky initiates verification of budget subsidies and dividends paid by MHP

Zelensky initiates verification of budget subsidies and dividends paid by MHP

12:52 18.04.2019
MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

15:28 20.03.2019
MHP to pay $80 million in dividends for 2018

MHP to pay $80 million in dividends for 2018

12:47 15.11.2018
MHP introduces monitoring of employees' emotions

MHP introduces monitoring of employees' emotions

10:15 14.11.2018
MHP sees net loss of $48 mln in Q3 2018 over foreign exchange translation loss

MHP sees net loss of $48 mln in Q3 2018 over foreign exchange translation loss

18:38 09.11.2018
Serbian antitrust agency allows MHP to buy Slovenian Perutnina Ptuj

Serbian antitrust agency allows MHP to buy Slovenian Perutnina Ptuj

12:24 05.11.2018
MHP fully digitizes own land bank

MHP fully digitizes own land bank

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

Dolphin section could be put up for PSA tender divided into three or four lots – minister

NSDC approves volume of public defense procurement for 2020-2022

Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine Yershov to head Ukrainian Exchange with doubled capital

Largest inflow of investment expected in agriculture, IT, infrastructure, energy, chemical, pharma industries – Economy minister

LATEST

Ukrainian PM expects customs budget revenue target not to be met in Feb over hryvnia exchange rate

Ukraine first to display booth with regional projects at MIPIM 2020 in Cannes

EBA opposes bill on annual increase in share of domestic raw materials in cognac production to 85% in 2027

EIB discusses financing of 10 projects in public sector of Ukraine in 2020 – Head of EIB representation

IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

Dolphin section could be put up for PSA tender divided into three or four lots – minister

Windrose launches flights from Kyiv to Ljubljana, Zagreb, from Dnipro to Berlin, Burgas

China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 mln in building new unit of Sloviansk TPP

NSDC approves volume of public defense procurement for 2020-2022

Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine Yershov to head Ukrainian Exchange with doubled capital

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD