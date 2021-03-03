MHP plans to open 2,000 Miasomarket stores in Ukraine by end of 2023

PJSC Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) plans to open 2,000 Miasomarket stores in Ukraine by the end of 2023 as part of changing the sales format, primarily due to the modernization of the Nasha Ryaba franchise chain, according to Forbes Ukraine.

"McKinsey [an international consulting company] estimates the shortage of convenience stores in Ukraine at about 7,000 units. We want to occupy about 30% of this market," MHP CEO Yuriy Kosiuk Yuriy Kosiuk told the publication.

According to Forbes, the assortment in Miasomarket stores will be expanded due to meat-related products (spices, marinades, vegetables), of which 40% will be supplied by MHP, and the remaining 60% by third-party suppliers. The assortment of new stores will increase by 7 to 14 times to 150-420 types of items in comparison with the Nasha Ryaba chilled chicken stores, and their area will be at least 45 square meters. Forbes said the first Miasomarkets increased revenue by an average of 25% to 30%, and the sales of poultry meat by 20% compared to the Nasha Ryaba stores operating in their place.

"The market wants to open convenience stores, which would provide not only meat, but also some kind of minimum set of products. What we are doing should have been started three years ago," the businessman said.

According to Forbes, the new chain will develop according to a franchise model; the agricultural holding estimates investments for opening one Miasomarket at $50,000 to $120,000 with a payback period of three to four years.

The publication said that since 2020 MHP has been developing restaurant formats. The company plans to create a franchise chain of DönerMarket shawarma shops with a total of about 2,000 outlets, each of which will cost the franchisee from $8,000 to $10,000.

"We want to make life easier for a person. Some 69% of consumers want to eat a variety of healthy foods, but do not do it, because it takes a lot of time and money. We give a solution 'under laziness," the publication said, citing Kosiuk.

By the end of 2021, MHP also plans to expand the chain of franchised gastronomic studios "Chef's Secrets" to at least ten establishments operating with an average bill of up to EUR 3 and a high feed rate.

"We are an industrial company and we understand how to make such a restaurant efficient and safe. In the spring of 2021, the company will open an R&D center that will conduct the most complex research and study the needs of the client," the MHP CEO said.