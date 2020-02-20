Economy

09:52 20.02.2020

Windrose launches flights from Kyiv to Ljubljana, Zagreb, from Dnipro to Berlin, Burgas

Windrose airline during the period of summer navigation schedule will launch flights to Ljubljana (Slovenia), Zagreb (Croatia), Berlin (Germany) and Burgas (Bulgaria), the airline's press service has said.

The period of servicing flights to Ljubljana is from April 30 to October 22. Flights will be operated from Kyiv (Boryspil Airport) by Embraer-145 aircraft on Thursdays and Sundays. The cost of a one-way ticket with baggage starts from UAH 2,700.

The period of servicing flights to Zagreb is from June 2 to October 24. Flights will be operated from Kyiv (Boryspil Airport) by Embraer-145 aircraft on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The cost of a one-way ticket with baggage starts from UAH 2,700.

The period of servicing flights to Berlin is from June 1 to October 24. Flights will be operated from Dnipro by Embraer-145 aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost of a one-way ticket with baggage starts from UAH 2,700.

The period of servicing flights to Burgas is from June 7 to September 13. Flights will be operated from Dnipro by Embraer-145 aircraft on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The cost of a one-way ticket with baggage starts from UAH 3,000.

