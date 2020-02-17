Economy

14:26 17.02.2020

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and private organization Eurasia Foundation (the United States) have signed trilateral memorandums of cooperation as part of the implementation of the Open Data for Cities in Ukraine program with chairmen of city councils of Mariupol, Sloviansk, Ternopil and Kharkiv.

"Cooperation is aimed at developing an open data policy in cities at all levels: audit of open data and improving the regulatory framework; development of technical infrastructure and the creation of an open data portal; professionalization of employees for the publication and use of data; cooperation with business, the public, the media and the formation of open data communities," the ministry said on its Facebook page on Monday.

The ministry said that for citizens it is: an increase in the amount of open city data; more transparency and accountability of city authorities; grounded decisions in the formation of urban development policies of society; more useful services and solutions based on data to solve the daily problems of citizens.

Cooperation with cities is part of the Open Data for Cities in Ukraine program, which has been in effect in Ukraine since 2018 with the support of the USAID/UK Transparency and Accountability in Public Administration and Services (TAPAS) project.

The Finance Ministry said that currently, nine cities of the country have already joined the program.

